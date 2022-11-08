With less than a month to go before the "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 5 release date arrives, leaks are starting to pour in. Some suggest that Midas will be returning and is key to stopping the spread of Chrome.

'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Season 5 start date

Based on the in-game timer, "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 4 will end on Saturday, December 3, 2022. However, it must be noted that this is always subject to change because Epic Games has historically extended seasons in order to prepare for the next one, according to Dexerto.

Assuming that Epic Games won't extend this season, "Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 5 is expected to start on Sunday, December 4, 2022. If previous seasons are any indication, downtime will end between 8 AM and 9 AM EST.

Will there be a 'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Season 4 finale event?

For players, the Fortnite live event is one of the most highly anticipated highlights to conclude a season. These are cinematic, narrative-driven events that unfold like live theatre where players can actively participate.

Several insiders and leakers have reported that there will be a live event to mark the Chapter 3 Season 4 finale. However, no details about this event are available at the moment. In addition, Epic Games has not yet officially confirmed the event.

'Fortnite' Chapter 3 Season 5 leaks

Players have been anticipating the reappearance of Midas ever since his untimely demise. The Golden King remains one of the most well-liked characters in the game so far.

Thankfully, "Fortnite" leaks hint that Midas will be returning in the upcoming season. It now appears that Midas' golden touch might be the only thing that can stop the spreading Chrome, which means that The Golden King is key to saving the islands.

A leaked splay shows Midas' hand is covered in silver, Sportskeeda.com reported. This suggests that the character will be returning to Fortnite. According to leakers, he will return to the Battle Pass in a completely different design because he is expected to play a significant role in the following season.

Along with Midas' return, leakers have also noted that Epic Games has restored Dr. Slone's NPC file to the game. This suggests that the IO general is still alive in some capacity. It's likely that a snapshot of her perished in the Collision live event at the conclusion of Chapter 2 Season 8, and that she is now returning to battle the Last Reality once more.