The "Fortnite" Chapter 4 Season 1 release date will be arriving less than two weeks from now. With the end of the current chapter, fans are understandably excited about the highly-anticipated Fracture event

'Fortnite' Fracture Event start date

The highly anticipated "Fortnite" Fracture is the Chapter 3 Finale Event which marks the transition from the current chapter to Chapter 4. It is expected to "tie up all the loose ends in the ongoing story as we enter a new era of Fortnite," according to Ggrecon.com.

The Fracture Event will start on December 3, 2022, at 9 pm GMT/4 pm ET. Half an hour before it commences or at 8:30 pm GMT, all traditional modes will be temporarily disabled and the Fracture Event will go live for players.

Fortnite Fracture is a one-time event, just like all other Fortnite Live Events. Players will have to catch up later via YouTube or Twitch VODs if they fail to show up at the designated time.

Players interested in attending the Chapter 3 Finale Event are advised to be prepared in-game at least an hour before the scheduled start time, according to Epic Games. During these events, the Fortnite servers quickly fill up and, if players connect in too late, they can lose out on the action.

By attending the Fortnite Fracture Event, players will receive the Zero Fragment Back Bling as a free gift. They are also encouraged to complete the Fortnite High Octane Quests before the Fracture Event.

'Fortnite' Chapter 4 Season 1 start date

Since Chapter 3 is set to conclude on December 3, 2022, players can expect 'Fortnite' Chapter 4 to start sometime on December 4 or 5. However, it must be noted that these Finale Events tend to come with downtime.

As previously reported by IBT, the game was offline for almost days during the transition between Chapters 1 and 2 while the downtown was only around 13 hours between Chapters 2 and 3. Players can expect the downtime this time to last anywhere between 12 and 48 hours, but it's most likely that "Fortnite" will be up and running by December 4.