Shortly after being called ou by Facebook and Microsoft for its questionable App Store requirements, Epic Games made controversial change allegedly for the benefit of "Fortnite" fans. This prompted Apple to remove the highly popular battle royale shooter from its catalogue. Google followed soon thereafter which led the game studio file a lawsuit against both companies. Now, it seems the Cupertino-based tech outfit has taken another step that could potentially lead to a big problem for the developers in the future.

Gaming pundits weighed in on the issue and believe that if the situation escalates, Epic Games could stand to lose even more than just "Fortnite." Sources claim that Apple plans to revoke the publisher's access to its developer tools. These are essential software that allows game developers to program their apps for compatibility on iOS and on macOS.

Without it, this implies that all software from Epic Games – including Unreal Engine – could no longer run on Apple's platforms. Given that many AAA titles use the indicated game engine, these could possibly be affected as well. Cnet reports that the game studio applied for an injunction against the proposed ban. It cited that the move would have a terrible effect on the gaming industry.

The Company wrote: "The cascading effect of losing ongoing Unreal Engine compatibility will threaten the viability of the engine and disrupt development of a constellation of apps and uses that rely on its graphics to render hundreds of video games, the human brain, Baby Yoda and space flight." Apple, on the other hand, stated that this was an issue that was created by Epic Games in the first place and it "very much wants to keep the company."

Instead of purchasing in-game currency via the abovementioned outlets, the developers were urging players against it by offering discounts. As long as the transaction was done via the PlayStation Store, Xbox Games Store, Nintendo Game Store, and Epic Games Store for those on PC/Mac, it was applicable. Guidelines from Apple and Google show that each receives a 30 percent cut from sales made on their respective app platforms.