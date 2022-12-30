"Fortnite" Chapter 4 Season 1 introduced creatures called Sky Jellies, which are now part of the current "This Week" quest instructing players to jump on them to gain health or shields. While the instruction is simple, it can be a bit challenging to find the creatures.

The first thing that players should be aware of is that Sky Jellies do not always spawn in the same location in the world of Fortnite. Fans should not expect to consistently finish this quest by focusing on a single spot and instead search for the relevant creatures as they travel between potential spawn points. Follow the route given below and be alert for the presence of Sky Jellies, as suggested by GameRant.

1. Get a vehicle after landing south of Breakwater Bay.

2. Keep close to the coast as you go south beyond Fortnite's Shattered Slabs.

3. Head east through Frenzy Fields.

4. Drive east to that body of water (south of Faulty Splits).

If players still do not encounter Sky Jellies along this route, they can try their luck and head to the grassy area to the southeast of Anvil Square. This is a fantastic place to check because this fauna frequently spawns where the summer and fall biomes converge.

Players should immediately jump on Sky Jellies if the find one, regardless of where they encounter the creatures. Jumping on a Sky Jelly will give the player a slight boost into the air as well as 20 health or shields.

In order for the related quest to be regarded as successful, players must jump a total of three Sky Jellies. Thankfully, they tend to spawn in groups so players should easily be able to finish the challenge in one place.

Players will receive 16,000 XP in exchange for leaping on Sky Jellies in order to gain health or shields. Although many players won't be surprised by this award, those who have their sights set on some of the cosmetic items that are part of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass will appreciate it.