Rockstar Games reportedly supplied new GTA 6 gameplay for South Park's 28 October episode, depicting players attacking beachgoers with dog faeces in a sequence featuring Jason and Lucia.

The game's debut trailer had already featured crowded beaches, introducing the setting revisited in this clip. The latest sequence moves into the interaction between players and the people around them, with an object collected from the ground becoming an improvised weapon.

Dog Faeces Become a Weapon in GTA 6

In the season 29 episode, 'Guinea Pig on a Stick', Randy, Kyle and other characters receive a presentation about Grand Theft Auto VI. The briefing introduces the game's features before the programme cuts to what is described as previously unseen gameplay.

The clip shared on X places Jason and Lucia on a busy beach. Jason is shown throwing food at a dog owner, who drops a bag of dog faeces. Jason then picks up the bag and attacks the NPC, one of the computer-controlled characters who populate the game world.

There is also a close-range attack. The waste can be wielded as a melee item, with the sequence depicting an NPC being struck across the face.

The interaction is presented as something players can initiate by collecting an object in the environment. Although the ability to throw dog faeces was previously reported, the new footage specifically demonstrates its use in a close-range attack.

Crowded Beaches Return in GTA 6

The attack takes place against a backdrop that will be familiar from the debut trailer. Jason and Lucia appear among numerous people on the beach, providing another glimpse of the populated coastal setting.

The footage draws attention to both the surroundings and the characters occupying them. The crowded beach is part of the setting through which the players move, while individual NPCs become the targets of the interaction being demonstrated.

Earlier coverage of crowd density provides context for the attention paid to the number of characters in these scenes. The new clip is described as densely populated and detailed, echoing the beach imagery in the debut trailer.

No character count accompanies the description, however, so it does not establish a numerical comparison between the two sequences. Nor are technical measurements provided that would support conclusions about performance across the finished game.

The demonstration is specific to the beach scene described. How the same interaction might operate elsewhere in Vice City, or what happens after an NPC is struck, remains unspecified.

Rockstar Credits Underpin GTA 6 Footage Claim

The episode's ending credits reportedly include the acknowledgement 'Grand Theft Auto VI footage courtesy of Rockstar Games, Inc.', identifying the developer as the source of the gameplay. Those credits are the stated basis for describing the sequence as authentic footage from the game.

That attribution matters because the demonstration appears within an animated comedy. The claim is that the inserted sequence came from Rockstar, rather than being an imitation created by the programme's animators solely for a South Park joke.

The television storyline provides the introduction, with Randy, Kyle and the others receiving their briefing before the switch to Jason and Lucia. Rockstar's reported contribution connects that fictional presentation to the gameplay being depicted.