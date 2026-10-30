PlayStation fans have questioned Sony Interactive Entertainment's colour descriptions after the company unveiled a new range of translucent PS5 accessories, with some insisting that its Flare Orange DualSense controller looks distinctly red in promotional images.

Sony announced the Prism Collection on 28 October, featuring transparent wireless controllers and matching PS5 console covers in Flare Orange, Emerald Green and Graphite Gray. The collection is due to launch on 4 February 2027, with pre-orders opening on 10 November.

The colour debate unfolded beneath PlayStation's announcement on X, where users also described the green version as teal and the grey model as blue. The reaction has focused on whether the official names match the shades shown in Sony's promotional images.

Introducing the transparent Prism Collection, launching February 4



🧡 Flare Orange

💚 Emerald Green

🩶 Graphite Gray



First details on the DualSense controllers: https://t.co/1f5pXFjxA2 pic.twitter.com/LWyQzhpyz7 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2026

Fans Say Flare Orange Looks Red

Tech creator Brodie Robertson was among those who challenged the orange label, suggesting Sony's marketing team had misjudged the shade. He argued that the controller appeared so 'clearly red' that it was difficult to 'imagine' a more obvious example of the colour.

Hey I'm sorry to let you know this but I think your marketing guy is color blind, that's very clearly red. It's hard to imagine a red that's more red than this. https://t.co/5bO86ZIzRf — Brodie Robertson (@BrodieOnLinux) October 29, 2026

Other users made similar comparisons. One described the finishes as 'Red, Teal and Dark Blue,' while another wrote: 'That's not even orange, that's red.' The comments are individual reactions to the images and do not establish how the accessories will look in person.

That’s not orange that’s red! — DA VINKI (@VorosTwins) October 28, 2026

The post also drew jokes about other PlayStation issues, including controller stick drift and the availability of physical games. Those comments broadened the discussion beyond colour, although the most direct criticism of the announcement centred on the names of the three finishes.

Ps5 has more exclusive controllers than games. 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/u1aUM9eLt4 — Kevin🇵🇷 (@DrClown21) October 28, 2026

Sony Explains Its Colour Choices

Sony designer Satoshi Aoyagi has offered an explanation for the shades, saying the transparent material creates different visual effects where its layers overlap.

According to Aoyagi, Flare Orange takes on a rosy hue in these areas, while Emerald Green has a deep hunter-green appearance. Graphite Gray, meanwhile, is intended to evoke the cooler tones of a stormy sky.

The differences between Sony's descriptions and the colours perceived by some viewers have become a talking point among fans. However, promotional images may not perfectly represent how the accessories appear in person, with lighting and screen settings potentially affecting how colours are seen.

Translucent Design Revisits a Retro Trend

The collection also draws on the see-through electronics trend popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s, when transparent plastic casings allowed users to see parts of a device's internal design.

The look was used on several products from that era, including the Nintendo 64's Atomic Purple edition. Sony's designers have said they wanted to bring a similar visual style to the PS5 accessories, combining nostalgia with the console's contemporary design.

The translucent finish is a key part of the Prism Collection's appearance, allowing the colours to shift in intensity depending on how the material overlaps.

Release Date and UK Prices

Sony has scheduled the Prism Collection for release on 4 February 2027, with pre-orders due to open on 10 November 2026. Availability and ordering times may vary by region. In the UK, the DualSense controllers are priced at £74.99 ($100), while the matching PS5 console covers cost £64.99 ($87).

The colour debate is based on promotional images. Sony has not changed the official names of the three finishes, and buyers will be able to judge their appearance for themselves when the accessories become available.