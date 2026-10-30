Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 map of Leonida will be roughly twice the size of GTA 5's ahead of the scheduled 19 November launch.

The scale of the new setting had already featured in discussions about the game, with Rockstar having mentioned the figure before. ScreenRant traces the latest confirmation to Insider Gaming's account of a piece in Edge magazine, as the console release approaches.

GTA 6 Map Comparison Offers a Sense of Scale

For players familiar with GTA 5, the comparison provides a reference point for the territory awaiting them in Leonida. It describes a substantial expansion of the open world, while retaining an important qualification. The map is roughly twice the size, rather than precisely double.

Rockstar also says the total landmass, including Vice City and surrounding areas, is nearly as large as the playable maps of GTA 4, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.

The more detailed assessment will come after release, when the full map can be explored and compared with Rockstar's earlier games. Until then, the twofold estimate offers an indication of scale without establishing an exact geographical measurement.

Rockstar's explanation also extends beyond the amount of territory available. The latest account places emphasis on the density of the world and the development work invested in individual locations, connecting the size of Leonida with what players can expect to encounter there.

Inside the Detail Shaping GTA 6 Exploration

Rockstar North co-studio head and head of development Aaron Garbut described the attention devoted to places across the map. His remarks address the freedom to explore that underpins the open-world setting.

Garbut stated, 'You can go anywhere, any random location, and so many people have thought about that location.'

The comment offers a development perspective on the promise of a larger world. Garbut's emphasis falls on the consideration locations have received from multiple people, including places a player might select at random while exploring.

Jason and Lucia are the characters at the centre of that setting. The promotional footage described by ScreenRant presents Leonida as a lively environment, with detailed surroundings and characters to interact with.

Those glimpses supply some context for Garbut's remarks, but their scope remains limited. The trailers present what Rockstar wants prospective customers to see, so they offer a selected view of the environment ahead of release.

Garbut's description reaches beyond the locations selected for those previews. His reference to a random destination conveys the same attention to detail across the wider setting, wherever players choose to explore.

GTA 6 Heads for Consoles as PC Questions Remain

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled for release on 19 November on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The date places the console launch within weeks of the latest map discussion.

The game follows GTA 5, whose commercial success has contributed to expectations surrounding its successor. ScreenRant describes substantial anticipation for the release, although how the new title will perform remains unknown.

For console players, launch will provide access to the wider setting beyond the locations selected for promotional footage. It will also allow closer assessment of how Leonida compares with the worlds of other Rockstar titles.

A PC version has not been announced. ScreenRant mentions speculation about a later release, but provides no confirmed PC launch date.