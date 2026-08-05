Electronic Arts' record $55bn (£40.6bn) Saudi‑led buyout has saddled the FIFA and Battlefield publisher with about $18bn (£13.3bn) in new debt, a load that will shape how its biggest games are funded and developed for years. Lender documentation and subsequent reporting suggest that borrowing will generate around $1.8bn (£1.33bn) in annual interest payments, adding a fixed cost to EA's business.

The deal, confirmed in EA's own announcement and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) newswire, sees the Battlefield and EA Sports FC maker taken private in an all‑cash transaction funded by about $36bn (£26.6bn) in equity and roughly $20bn (£14.8bn) in committed debt financing from JPMorgan.

With shareholders receiving $210 (£154) per share and the stock set to be delisted from Nasdaq, control over budgets, cuts and future game investment will move to PIF and its partners.

Saudi Buyout and Debt Structure

The transaction was announced in September 2025 as a definitive agreement to acquire Electronic Arts for $55bn (£44bn) through a consortium led by PIF alongside US firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners.

Specialist M&A analyses describe the deal as the largest leveraged buyout in gaming history, with the majority of the purchase price covered by equity and the remainder financed through a $20bn (£16bn) debt package arranged by JPMorgan, of which $18bn (£14.4bn) is expected to be drawn at closing.

Wall Street banks have begun syndicating this $18bn (£13.3bn) debt package to institutional investors, where loans are expected to yield 3.5 to 3.75 percentage points above benchmark at issue.

Subsequent coverage of the debt sale notes that high‑yield bonds and leveraged loans linked to the transaction attracted orders of more than $45bn (£33.3bn), indicating strong investor demand despite broader concerns about AI‑driven disruption and credit risk in the sector.

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Cost Cuts, Layoffs and Financial Pressure

As the buyout moved towards completion, debt‑investor briefings suggested the new owners were planning to trim EA's cost base.

One tech outlet, drawing on those briefings and public statements, said EA had told lenders it intends to cut about $700m (£518.7m) in annual costs, including roughly $170m (£125.7m) in 'organisational efficiencies', as the $55bn (£40.6bn) sale closes and the company goes private.

Figures cited by Polygon and Eurogamer, based on Bloomberg's analysis of the transaction, state that EA will take on around $18bn (£13.3bn) in buyout‑related debt and pay approximately $1.8bn (£1.33bn) a year in interest, with GamesIndustry.biz quoting an anonymous managing partner at an investment fund warning that 'the company must concentrate on generating cash flow' under such leverage.

In the same explainer, Button‑Brown cautions that 'the problem with a leveraged buyout is that from that point on, those profits don't get reinvested back into the games... they exit to service financing elsewhere', while an Ampere Analysis report says the consortium 'will be looking to increase margin, cut excess spending and rationalise the company's workforce to deliver more free cash flow'.

How Debt Could Change EA's Games

Industry and academic analyses agree that the financing relies heavily on EA's ability to generate steady revenue from its biggest series. Business and games‑industry coverage notes that live‑service titles such as EA Sports FC, Battlefield, Apex Legends and The Sims already deliver recurring income and are now expected to play a central role in supporting the $18bn (£13.3bn) debt.

🔥HUGE: Electronic Arts (EA) has been officially delisted from the Nasdaq.



EA is no longer a public company after a Saudi PIF-led consortium completed a $55 BILLION buyout.



Every shareholder cashed out at $210 per share in one of the biggest acquisitions in gaming history.



EA… pic.twitter.com/VNGR0IrorJ — Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) August 5, 2026

Deal explainers and strategy analyses suggest that the new owners will prioritise projects and features with predictable, long‑term returns, including in‑game purchases, seasonal passes and subscription‑style models, ahead of riskier one‑off releases with less certain performance.

Academic commentary places the EA takeover within a wider pattern of consolidation across creative industries, arguing that large leveraged buyouts often bring restructuring, tighter budgets and increased focus on financial metrics over creative experimentation.

Regulatory and market reporting shows that PIF will control a majority of EA's shares once the deal closes, reinforcing expectations that strategic decisions on cuts, staffing and future investment will be made with debt service in mind.