Gwyneth Paltrow finds herself embroiled in Hollywood tension as Emily Blunt's professional relationship with director Steven Spielberg deepens.

The Goop founder, 53, has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated after Spielberg cast the British actress in his highly anticipated UFO drama, set for release in summer 2026.

According to sources, Paltrow has accused the Oppenheimer actress of 'social climbing' her way into Spielberg's inner circle, which she perceives as an attempt to undermine her long-standing relationship with the filmmaker.

A Tense Triangle Forms

According to insiders mentioned by The Globe, tensions arose after Spielberg chose Blunt to star in his upcoming science fiction movie. The collaboration apparently stirred envy in Paltrow, who regards Spielberg as more than a mentor; he is her godfather and a longstanding friend of her late father, Bruce Paltrow, and mother, Blythe Danner.

'Gwyneth's always seen Steven as family,' a source told the publication. 'To her, the connection is sacred. Seeing Emily step into that space has really struck a nerve.'

The 'Goop' Factor

The insider also stated that Paltrow's frustration is partially professional. Paltrow, who has spent years focusing on her multimillion-pound lifestyle firm Goop, is thought to be planning to return to acting and had planned to work with Spielberg again.

'Gwyneth is eyeing a creative comeback, and seeing Spielberg give a plum role to someone else, especially someone newer to his circle, hit her pride,' a source claimed. 'It's as if Emily slipped right into a role Gwyneth thought was hers by default.'

According to sources close to the actress, Blunt's involvement in Spielberg's film is a power move that neatly raises Blunt's already rising Hollywood status.

Emily's Social Rise

Emily Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski, have long been recognised for their high-profile contacts in Hollywood. The duo has famously mixed with some of the industry's most powerful figures, gaining a reputation for being charming and ambitious.

'They're great at making friends in high places,' revealed one source. 'It is not malicious; it is simply how they operate in the business. But Gwyneth does not see things that way.'

The British actress's friendship with Spielberg apparently grew stronger during pre-production discussions for his new project, and both were reportedly 'excited' to work together. That closeness, however, has not gone unnoticed by Paltrow, who supposedly regards it as a threat to her family's turf.

'Possessive' Over Inner Circle

Friends believe Paltrow's protectiveness of Spielberg is nothing new. She is noted for being very loyal and defensive about her personal relationships.

'When you grow up in Hollywood royalty, your relationships are part of your legacy,' according to another source. 'For Gwyneth, Spielberg represents her youth and her father's memory. She isn't just jealous; she believes it's personal.'

Some insiders even believe Paltrow has been privately ranting about Blunt's 'social climbing' interests, a charge that has apparently circulated in Hollywood circles.

Director Caught in the Middle

In contrast, Spielberg seemed oblivious to the tension. The experienced director has allegedly expressed enthusiasm for working with Blunt and is totally focused on his upcoming movie, which is set to begin production next summer.

His professional history includes directing Paltrow in Hook (1991), in which she played the young Wendy Darling. That early collaboration launched Paltrow's career, making the current situation all the more poignant.

Nonetheless, sources believe the alleged conflict is the latest evidence of Paltrow's occasionally strained relations in Hollywood. 'She's intelligent and charming,' one friend said, 'but she can be possessive. When she feels someone is crossing a line, she does not hide it.'

Conclusion

Whether this Hollywood rivalry will escalate or quietly resolve remains uncertain, but sources confirm Paltrow feels strongly about protecting her familial connections.

As Blunt's star continues rising with Spielberg's backing, the industry watches closely. Will Paltrow's return to acting reignite their professional paths? The summer 2026 release of Spielberg's UFO drama may provide unexpected answers to Hollywood's most intriguing feud.