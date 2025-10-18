KEY POINTS Gwyneth Paltrow praised Timothee Chalamet for dating a woman with children, calling it 'punk rock' and 'a cool choice.'

Images from the intimate scenes in 'Marty Supreme' were tagged by fans as 'the crossover no one saw coming.'

Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that her 'mom group chats were on fire' after photos emerged of her locking lips with Wonkastar Timothée Chalamet during the filming of their upcoming movie Marty Supreme.

The 53-year-old star, who shares daughter Apple, 21, and son Moses, 19, with ex-husband Chris Martin, said her friends couldn't contain their excitement when the images hit the internet.

Paltrow, now married to television producer Brad Falchuk, admitted that the scene quickly became a hot topic among her peers.

'Oh my God, all of my mom group chats were on fire. Everyone was like, "Yes, GP, get it!" I'm like, "Guys, calm down,"' she told British Vogue.

Oblivious to the Kylie Jenner Connection

While the rest of the world has been keeping up with the romance between Chalamet, 29, and reality star Kylie Jenner, Paltrow confessed that she had no idea the Dune actor was dating one of the Kardashians when they met on set.

'Everyone makes fun of me because I don't know anything,' she said with a laugh. 'I was like, "Do you have a girlfriend?" And he was like, "I do." He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, "That's so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you."'

The Shakespeare in Love actress went on to praise Chalamet for dating a woman with two children, describing the relationship as both unconventional and admirable.

'I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it's a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids,' she said. 'I respect it. I think it's kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn't know [it was] Kylie Jenner.'

Chalamet and Jenner have been linked since 2023, making their red carpet debut together at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

The Onscreen Chemistry

While Paltrow may have been unaware of Chalamet's famous girlfriend, she couldn't escape the frenzy that followed when images of their steamy scenes from Marty Supreme went viral. The stills sent social media into meltdown, with fans dubbing the pairing "the crossover no one saw coming."

Speaking to British Vogue, Paltrow addressed the intimate scenes directly. 'When we were doing it, there was a lot of rolling around,' she said with a laugh. '[But] it's actually quite... palatable.'

The actress added that the multiple sex scenes between their characters were necessary for the story, which explores power, ambition, and manipulation in the entertainment industry.

'It accomplished exactly what there was to do,' she explained. 'I would say that the nature of the relationship between Kay and Marty is very transactional. It's quite cold. It's not a romance — it's like a transaction, basically.'

Fans and Friends React

Following the release of the behind-the-scenes photos, fans flooded social media with their reactions — many expressing envy over Paltrow's scenes with the Dune and Call Me By Your Name actor.

'Gwyneth Paltrow kissing Timothée Chalamet is the multiverse I didn't know I needed,' one fan joked on X (formerly Twitter). Another wrote, 'Somewhere, every mom group chat in the world just combusted.'

Paltrow said her own friends were just as excitable. 'I have some Chalamaniacs in my life who were jealous,' she admitted. 'They were like, "Gwyneth, you're living our dream."'

While the actress has spent recent years focused on her wellness brand Goop, Marty Supreme marks a notable return to acting. Judging by the reactions, it's already generating major buzz.

For Paltrow, though, it seems the excitement is all in good fun. 'I love that my friends get so into it,' she said. 'But for me, it's just part of the job — even if the group chats haven't stopped buzzing.'