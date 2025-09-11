Left-leaning feminist website Jezebel has drawn criticism for running an article on 8 September titled 'We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk' just 48 hours before the conservative activist was fatally shot during a campus event at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

Following the shooting, the outlet added an editor's note condemning political violence. Authorities have released photos of a person of interest and announced a reward of up to $100,000 for tips.

What The Jezebel Article Said

The Jezebel piece describes purchasing online 'hex' services, including spells labelled 'Make Everyone Hate Him' and a 'Powerful Hex Spell', while stating it was not calling for physical harm.

The article now opens with: 'Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk ... We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind.'

On 8 September, Jezebel published an article portraying a desire to 'curse' the far-right figure. To clarify, the piece noted that they didn't intend to cause him harm.

The piece wanted him to wake up with acne or have clothes that didn't fit. The writer wanted to 'ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven'.

While the timing is quite unfortunate, Jezebel did leave the article up on their site. However, they left an editor's note to give readers some clarity on their stance regarding his death.

'This story was published on September 8. Jezebel condemns the shooting of Charlie Kirk in the strongest possible terms. We do not endorse, encourage, or excuse political violence of any kind'.

The article continued with the author's niche interest in how anything can be purchased online with ease. Her words compared the ease of buying a 'curse' equivalent to looking for a phone charger.

To further explain, the author described the different 'witchcraft' services offered by Etsy. This included spells for rain, an incurable rash, or premature balding.

Why Did Jezebel Target Charlie Kirk?

Some netizens may wonder why Kirk was used as an example by Jezebel for their 'curse' article. The author explained that he was one of the 'downsides' of the internet due to his political affiliations.

'Maybe it's his obsession with telling women what to do or his aggressively large head, but the far-right podcaster's presence is more irritating than most,' the author noted.

Following this, the author said that there was a connection between witchcraft and politics amid 'times of political tribalism'. They added how uncommon it was for 'witches' to channel energy toward thwarting Republicans, citing subreddits devoted to the cause.

The introduction to the piece ended with a question for its readers. 'Are you interested in punishing Kirk for the years of regressive rhetoric he's shouted at America's youth and anyone within earshot?'

Describing Kirk, the outlet said that he 'debates college kids for sport, pops up on Fox News, and founded the right-wing conspiracy theory factory Turning Point USA'.

Jezebel also addressed Kirk's politics, citing his takes on gender and reproductive issues. They made the connection of how society brands 'bold and assertive women as witches to silence them'.

They perceive Kirk as a figure who assumes every liberal, college-educated woman as a 'feminist witch hellbent on destroying civilisation'. 'If Kirk wants a villain, I'm more than happy to be the hag of his nightmares,' said the author.

Still, the author conceded a moral 'grey area' about cursing someone they've never met. The author clarified that they were not 'calling on dark forces to cause him harm'.

Again, the timing of the piece is fairly ill-timed with his recent assassination in Utah. The shooter remains at large, with the FBI continuing to investigate the incident.