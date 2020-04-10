Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly found permanent residence in Los Angeles after they exited the British royal family. The former Sussex Royal clan is now settling in their Malibu home amid the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, the world can't wait to learn what's coming next for the former full-time royals.

While the new details have started to emerge, it is certain that charity work is not off the table. Last week, the couple revealed the name of their charitable organisation under which they plan to launch support groups, wellbeing initiatives, and other educational projects.

As they told The Telegraph, their non-profit organisation will be named Archewell, which in Greek means "source of action." Meanwhile, their 10-month-old baby Archie remains the inspiration behind the name. The couple revealed that their future endeavours will focus on "something of meaning, to do something that matters."

Their plans and projects under Archewell include "organising and conducting support groups for persons in need", including "emotional counseling" and "coordinating social, personal care, and psychological services."

In addition, Vogue is speculating that Meghan will find her way back to Hollywood now that they are back in her hometown. This week saw the release of a much-awaited Disney+ documentary that she narrated. The documentary titled "Elephant" narrates the story of a herd of elephants that is on the hunt for water.

Followers are anticipating seeing the former "Suits" star more often on the screen. However, the aforementioned publication speculates that now that the duchess is involved in non-profit charitable work roles, her previous "Suits" like gig might be off the table. However, she might be involved in "smaller acting projects" probably with "charitable angle."

While they have expectedly stalled their future plans for now due to the pandemic, they are expected to reveal the details of their future projects once the outbreak is contained and life is back to normal.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail believes that now that Meghan is back in LA, she is expected to be seen in her favourite spots, meeting her celeb friends such as Oprah Winfrey, George and Amal Clooney. Also, she might make her way back to the hospitality kitchen known as Hippie Kitchen where she previously volunteered. She'll get a chance to visit her favourite restaurants like Nobu, La Scala, Soho House's Little Beach House and more when the lockdown is lifted. And not to mention, she is expected to drop by at her mother Doria Ragland's south LA bungalow, often.