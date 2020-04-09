The television talk show host Wendy Williams slammed Meghan Markle days after she and her husband moved to their new abode in Hollywood's popular destination Malibu. The "Wendy Williams Show" host claims that the former "Suits" star "weaselled her way into the Kingdom.

According to The Sun, Wendy Williams opened up about what she thinks of Megxit and how she came back to Hollywood. The media personality's comment comes days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family officially and moved to California's Malibu, a popular destination for celebrity homes and beach holidays.

Speaking about Meghan dropping her first name Rachel, Williams said that she thinks "she did the right thing." She goes on to say that "including weaseling her way into the kingdom."

As per the report, Williams praised "Meghan's style" and how the duchess apparently "finessed everybody" when she and the Duke of Sussex started dating back in 2016.

After announcing their exit from the British royal family, the Sussexes officially stepped down from their royal duties on March 31. It was followed by the news that the couple has now set up permanent residence in Los Angeles after fleeing Canada amid coronavirus outbreak.

As per the abovementioned publication, Meghan was "excited" to be back in LA, her hometown.

"This is the ideal result for her - she comes back to Hollywood with a prince to show off and getting to pick and choose who she wants to work and socialize with rather than the other way around," a source told the publication.

The source goes on to say that Meghan has always wanted to be in LA. A "full blown Hollywood lifestyle" was reportedly her dream always and convincing Harry would never be a problem for her.

"Harry would do anything she wanted even when she was just a USA actress," the source claims.

Meanwhile, it is said that the royal family "hoped" for Harry and Meghan to return to the UK after his father Prince Charles was tested positive for COVID-19 and coronavirus became a health emergency. However, the couple continues to remain in isolation in their new residence. As for the royals, they have evacuated Buckingham Palace, the official residence for Queen Elizabeth II and the place of several royal engagements. While the queen is residing at Windsor Castle, Prince Charles and Camilla have decamped at his Birkhall home, and Cambridges have moved to their Norfolk home.