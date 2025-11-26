World leaders pressed forward with a joint G20 declaration on climate action, debt relief and critical minerals at a landmark summit in Johannesburg, choosing unity over the objections of United States President Donald Trump, who boycotted the gathering entirely.

The meeting, held over the weekend, was the first G20 Leaders' Summit to take place on African soil, a milestone South African President Cyril Ramaphosa described as historic for both the continent and the global community.

Trump Boycott Fails to Halt G20 Progress

In a report by the Financial Times, Ramaphosa was said to have closed the summit with a subtle but pointed message directed at the United States, emphasising the strength of global cooperation despite Washington's absence.

As he brought down the ceremonial gavel, he told delegates that 'our shared goals outweigh our differences', a remark widely interpreted as a critique of Trump's isolationist stance.

The Trump administration confirmed earlier in the month that it would not send any representative to Johannesburg.

Trump, now in his second term, rejected South Africa as host and repeated false claims that the country persecutes white South Africans.

The Financial Times report noted that he also urged other G20 members to refuse to sign a joint communiqué, a request the remaining nations ignored.

Despite US objections, the 19 attending members approved a 30-page Johannesburg declaration outlining commitments to renewable energy investment, more equitable critical mineral supply chains and measures to ease debt burdens on developing economies.

The US absence marked the first time since the G20's formation in 1999 that Washington has not participated in a leaders' summit.

Our #G20 Presidency has been rooted in the conviction that the world needs more solidarity, equality and sustainability.



🔗 https://t.co/LFGW1e1RiN #G20SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/vaR5SBkdFX — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 25, 2025

Ramaphosa Frames Summit as African Turning Point

In a detailed message posted on his official presidential website, Ramaphosa thanked South Africans for supporting what he called a 'historic G20 Presidency'. He said bringing the summit to Africa for the first time meant the continent's priorities could be placed at the centre of the group's agenda.

Ramaphosa said South Africa secured a clear commitment from the international community to address unsustainable debt levels that prevent developing countries from investing in essential services such as health, education and infrastructure.

He added that G20 leaders agreed on the need for increased investment in global climate action, describing this as crucial for South Africa as it undertakes a just transition towards a low-carbon economy while protecting workers, businesses and communities.

He also welcomed international support for scaled-up disaster prevention and post-disaster reconstruction in light of escalating extreme weather.

Ramaphosa noted that regions including the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are regularly exposed to devastating floods, droughts and wildfires.

The president further highlighted that leaders reached agreement on a new approach to critical minerals intended to help resource-rich countries build domestic industries and create employment rather than exporting raw materials.

G20 Officials Stand Firm on Issuing Joint Declaration

The Financial Times reported that tension among G20 officials had risen in the days before the summit.

According to the newspaper, sherpas met informally to consider whether a communiqué was still possible without US participation.

Some representatives argued that Trump's firm opposition made consensus impossible. Others, particularly European officials, said abandoning the declaration would effectively allow Washington to dictate the outcome.

The group eventually decided to proceed. Analysts quoted in the Financial Times said this reflected a growing readiness among G20 members to act independently of the United States when necessary to protect multilateral cooperation.

Protocol Dispute Alters Traditional G20 Handover

The US boycott also disrupted the customary G20 handover ceremony. Host nations usually pass the ceremonial gavel directly to the next G20 president, but with Trump absent, the United States requested that a junior embassy official receive it.

South Africa declined the proposal, citing protocol requirements that the exchange occur between officials of equal rank.

Ramaphosa instead improvised the transition during the closing session, stating that the gavel would move to the United States, which assumes the G20 presidency in December. The formal handover is expected at a later date between designated senior representatives.

Ramaphosa Says Summit Shows 'South Africa Is on the Rise'

In his address to the nation, Ramaphosa said South Africans should be proud of delivering a successful G20 Presidency and guiding countries toward agreement on issues he described as complex and essential.

He wrote that the combination of the summit's outcomes, an improving domestic economic outlook and renewed confidence in economic reforms demonstrates that South Africa is 'a country on the rise'.

The Johannesburg summit concluded with leaders signalling a commitment to continue pursuing collective solutions to global challenges including climate change, debt and economic development, even without the participation of the United States