Gal Gadot has been called a 'criminal' in an X post criticising her reported journey from Los Angeles to Israel to vote. The account, LPC (@landpalestine), dismissed the relevance of her electoral preference, writing, 'It doesn't matter who she votes for'.

The post shared a graphic claiming that the actress had travelled specifically to participate in the Israeli election and extended its accusation to her 'people'.

The material accompanying the message provided no evidence substantiating the accusation against her.

The criticism concerns a reported voting trip, rather than an endorsement of a named party or politician.

Gadot's preferred candidate was not disclosed in the cited travel report, and the available material does not establish whether she subsequently cast a ballot.

Gal Gadot's Reported Arrival in Israel

Gadot arrived in Israel in recent days to vote in the election for the 26th Knesset, according to JFeed, which cited Walla Celebs in a report published on 25 October 2026.

The report said she was keeping her voting choice private and did not identify a preferred party or candidate.

The actress lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Yaron Varsano, and their four daughters, making the visit a return from her family's home in the United States.

The same report described voting as the purpose of her journey but did not include a direct statement from Gadot about the trip.

LPC began its X post with profanity directed at Gadot before making sweeping allegations against Israeli political candidates and the country's education system. 'It doesn't matter who she votes for,' the account wrote.

F*** off Gal. You are a criminal alongside all your “people”



It doesn't matter who she votes for. Every viable candidate in Israel is a genocidal fascist. They propagandize everyone from grade school to the grave pic.twitter.com/oPiQCD2vMp — LPC (@landpalestine) October 26, 2026

A reply from @BlackAnglican called Gadot a 'terrorist' and said 'karma will get her', while tagging her account. The supplied material provides no evidence substantiating that accusation.

The post criticised her reported voting trip without citing a campaign appearance, political speech or endorsement by the actress. It did not identify which party or candidate she intended to support.

Israel's Election Follows a Full Parliamentary Term

Israel's parliamentary election takes place on 27 October, the country's first since the Hamas-led attack on 7 October 2023.

Voters will determine the composition of the Knesset, rather than directly choosing a prime minister.

The ballot follows a full parliamentary term, contrasting with the repeated elections and short-lived governments that marked the period between 2019 and 2022.

This time, voters return to the polls four years after the election that brought Benjamin Netanyahu back to power.

Netanyahu emerged from the 2022 election at the head of a coalition that secured a parliamentary majority.

The latest vote will determine whether the parties supporting him retain sufficient seats to sustain that majority or whether a different parliamentary balance emerges.

Gadot's Voting Choice Remains Undisclosed

Gadot's preferred party or candidate was not identified in the report of her journey. Her reported participation in the election does not establish support for any particular politician or government policy.

The accusation made by LPC remains unsubstantiated by the material accompanying its post. The account's criticism is not an established finding of wrongdoing by the actress.

The travel report described Gadot's arrival in Israel to vote, but did not confirm that she subsequently cast a ballot. No response from her appears in the material reviewed for this article.