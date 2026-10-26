President Donald Trump has reportedly criticised his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., in private over his judgment in allowing Russian businessman Umar Kremlev to fund post-wedding celebrations in the Bahamas, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The outlet reported that Trump had privately complained to aides that his son had shown 'bad judgment' by allowing Kremlev to pay for the post-wedding celebrations. Kremlev, whom ProPublica described as having close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars towards celebrations following Trump Jr.'s May 2026 marriage to Bettina Anderson.

Russian Businessman Funded Lavish Wedding Festivities

Kremlev was not present at the couple's private wedding ceremony in May but attended the celebrations that followed, which included members of the Trump family and around 50 guests. ProPublica reported that Kremlev covered hundreds of thousands of dollars in wedding-related expenses, including the rental of a private island and a fireworks display.

Kremlev, whom the outlet described as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, heads the International Boxing Association. In April 2026, Putin awarded him Russia's Order of Friendship. The revelations prompted scrutiny of the arrangement.

National security experts questioned Donald Trump Jr.'s acceptance of financial support from Kremlev for his post-wedding celebrations, the outlet reported. 'If I'm paying for your wedding, at some point, you're going to owe me something,' said Frank Montoya Jr., a retired FBI official who held senior counterintelligence roles.

Montoya said Russian oligarchs often act in coordination with the Russian government. While it remained unclear whether such coordination played any role in this case, he said Trump Jr. had put himself in a precarious position. 'This should be unthinkable for the son of the president. End of story,' he said.

On 14 September, Anderson addressed the controversy in a statement posted on Instagram, describing Kremlev's contribution as an 'extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend.' She also called it 'unfortunate' that the celebrations had been portrayed as 'political or sinister' because of a person's identity or background.

Trump Said His Son Would Repay the Money

Trump initially defended the arrangement publicly, saying on 18 September that his son had told him he would reimburse Kremlev. 'I asked about it,' the president told reporters, recalling Trump Jr.'s response, 'No, I'm paying it back, Dad.'

On 6 October, during a press conference in Istanbul, Kremlev said Trump Jr. had repaid the money, although he described the reimbursement as unnecessary. 'Frankly speaking, I do not understand why he decided to do so,' Kremlev said. Neither Kremlev nor the Trump family has publicly provided independently verifiable financial records confirming the transaction, according to reports.

Trump Cites Presidential Duties for Missing Son's Wedding

Trump Jr. described the gathering on his Triggered podcast as 'really small', attended by 'close friends'. ProPublica later identified Kremlev in the background of a group photograph from the wedding weekend. The festivities also included Trump Jr.'s siblings Eric, Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump, as well as other relatives and guests. The president did not attend the celebrations, nor did First Lady Melania Trump or their son, Barron.

Trump explained his absence in a Truth Social post, 'While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America do not allow me to do so.'

He also added that he felt it was important to remain in the capital 'during this important time.' Just days later, however, Trump said he was considering travelling to New York City to watch the Knicks play in the NBA Finals, according to The Daily Beast.