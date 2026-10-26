Benjamin Netanyahu has shared an AI-generated image depicting a nuclear explosion over a city identified in media coverage as Tel Aviv, alongside a warning that Israelis could face a 'second Holocaust' if they elect a leader unable to confront Iran. Published on 25 October, the post came two days before Israel's parliamentary election on 27 October 2026.

The Israeli prime minister shared a message by right-wing commentator Yuval Bloomberg, who argued that Iran acquiring nuclear weapons would pose an existential threat to Israel. The accompanying image shows a mushroom cloud above a burning urban landscape, turning a hypothetical nuclear attack into a striking campaign-week visual. The image is AI-generated, not a photograph of an actual explosion.

The post drew criticism from opposition leaders Gadi Eisenkot and Yair Golan, who accused Netanyahu of using fear to influence voters. Their response has intensified debate over whether the Iranian threat should dominate the final days of the campaign and how political leaders use dramatic imagery to communicate national security risks.

Netanyahu's Message Puts Iran at the Centre of the Campaign

The text Netanyahu shared described Israel as facing 'real and tangible existential danger' and argued that other political disputes were distractions from the Iranian nuclear threat. It asked readers to consider whether domestic controversies would matter if two atomic bombs struck central Israel.

The message also argued that Israel had a limited window to confront Iran while US President Donald Trump remained in office. It questioned whether a future prime minister could maintain the close relationship with Trump that the writer considered necessary to complete the task.

By amplifying the warning so close to election day, Netanyahu placed Iran's nuclear ambitions at the centre of a political argument about leadership. The post linked the country's future security to voters' choice, while critics questioned whether such catastrophic imagery was appropriate campaign messaging.

תקראו את הדברים החשובים של יובל בלומברג:



מדינת ישראל נמצאת בסכנה קיומית אמיתית ומוחשית. אם האיראנים ישיגו גרעין, שום דבר כבר לא ישנה יותר. הכל כל כך טפל אל מול הסכנה הקיומית של איראן והציר השיעי.



הסערות המבוימות והמומצאות חדשות לבקרים נועדו להסיט את תשומת הלב מהדבר האחד שהוא… pic.twitter.com/v6L73s0bFO — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 25, 2026

The Image Revives Questions About Netanyahu's Claims on Iran

The post has drawn scrutiny because Netanyahu has previously described Iran's nuclear programme as severely damaged by Israeli and US military operations. In March, he said Israeli strikes meant Iran could 'no longer threaten our existence,' while other public statements have emphasised the damage inflicted on Iran's atomic weapons capabilities.

Those remarks do not establish the current state of Iran's nuclear programme or prove that the threat has disappeared. However, they highlight the distinction between claims about the effects of previous military action and warnings about what could happen if Iran eventually acquires nuclear weapons.

The image itself offers no evidence that a nuclear strike is imminent. Its significance lies in how it visualises a feared future and places that possibility before voters as they prepare to choose Israel's next government.

Opposition Leaders Accuse Netanyahu of Spreading Fear

Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party and a former Israeli military chief, accused Netanyahu of resorting to fear-based campaigning. In a post on X, Eisenkot said the prime minister was threatening Israelis with mass destruction and argued that the government had failed to achieve its stated objectives in the war against Iran.

Eisenkot also said Netanyahu had shifted from promises of total victory to a message that Israel must not surrender. He argued that voters would respond to the government's record at the ballot box.

Yair Golan, chairman of the Democrats party, also criticised the image. He wrote that the prime minister had published a picture of an atomic bomb over Tel Aviv and called for Netanyahu to be kept away from social media. Golan said he wanted to replace those he accused of spreading panic and restore what he described as security and sanity.

The accusations reflect the wider political dispute over Netanyahu's handling of Iran. His message presents the threat as an overriding national concern, while his opponents argue that the emphasis on catastrophe is being used to shape voters' decisions.

AI Imagery Adds a New Dimension to Election Messaging

Israel's election campaign has featured growing use of artificial intelligence in political content, including images, videos, and other digital material. Deutsche Welle reported that researchers tracking political posts found AI was being used in a significant share of campaign content, raising concerns about how voters distinguish synthetic material from authentic images.

Netanyahu's image is not evidence of an attack, but it demonstrates how AI can give a hypothetical disaster a vivid visual form. When such imagery appears alongside warnings about national survival, readers need to distinguish the political message from verified information about the current threat.

With Israelis due to vote on 27 October, the dispute highlights a broader challenge for election coverage: how to scrutinise claims about national security without treating a digitally created worst-case scenario as evidence that it is about to happen.