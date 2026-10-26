Nicki Minaj stood alongside Donald Trump at a Republican rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October, urging voters to support the party's candidates in the 3 November midterm elections. However, the rapper said in 2024 that she was not a US citizen, raising questions about whether her citizenship status has since changed.

US law bars non-citizens, including lawful permanent residents, from voting in federal and state elections. Although Minaj has publicly discussed her citizenship paperwork, the available information does not conclusively establish whether she has since become a US citizen.

From a Fox News Interview to a Michigan Stage

Minaj made her support for Trump clear during the rally. 'President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time,' she told the crowd. 'And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again.'

She also described the upcoming election as a 'major turning point for our country' and urged supporters to help elect Republican candidates.

Trump was campaigning for Mike Rogers, the Republican Senate candidate, and John James, the party's gubernatorial candidate. Minaj travelled to Michigan aboard Air Force One and joined the president on stage.

Her appearance followed a September interview on Fox News' My View with Lara Trump, in which she encouraged young Americans to vote Republican. 'You guys are so blessed to be able to vote,' she said, before adding, 'Please, and vote red now.'

Fox News is putting Nicki Minaj up telling people to vote red.

Let’s break that down.

Can Nicki Minaj vote? No.

She’s not a U.S. citizen.

Can Nicki Minaj’s husband vote? No, he’s a registered sex offender.

Can Nicki Minaj’s brother vote? No, he’s serving 25 years to life for… — Brad (@BraddrofliT) October 25, 2026

Viral Post Questions Her Voting Eligibility

The question of whether Minaj can vote gained attention on X after user @BraddrofliT published a post questioning her eligibility on 25 October.

'Fox News is putting Nicki Minaj up telling people to vote red,' the post began. 'Can Nicki Minaj vote? No. She's not a U.S. citizen.'

The post also referred to allegations concerning Minaj's husband and her brother's criminal conviction. However, those claims do not establish her citizenship status, and the post alone is not sufficient evidence to verify the details of the allegations.

The supplied screenshot showed approximately 1.7 million views, 17,000 reposts and 75,000 likes. These figures reflect the post's displayed engagement at the time of the screenshot, rather than necessarily representing its current totals.

Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. 😅

Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.

Thanks to the petition. 📋

I wouldn’t have done it without you.

Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment



Gold Trump card free of charge pic.twitter.com/jc1vIxx6pz — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 29, 2026

What Minaj Has Said About Her Citizenship

Minaj, 43, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to New York as a child. During a TikTok livestream in September 2024, she said: 'I'm not a citizen of America. Isn't that crazy?'

In January 2026, she appeared at a Trump Accounts event in Washington and later posted a photograph of herself holding a Trump Gold Card with the caption 'Welp...'. In a follow-up post, she wrote that she was 'finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak' and added: 'Gold Trump card free of charge.' A Commerce Department spokesperson later said that the card was a memento, not a legitimate immigration document.

The official Trump Gold Card website describes a programme through which approved applicants may obtain lawful permanent resident status under the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories. Permanent residency, however, is not the same as citizenship. The photograph alone does not establish Minaj's immigration status or confirm that she obtained citizenship through the programme.

According to USA.gov's voting eligibility guidance, non-citizens, including permanent legal residents, cannot vote in federal, state and most local elections.

If Minaj remains a non-citizen, she would therefore be ineligible to vote for Rogers, James or other candidates in the upcoming election. Her public endorsements, however, do not establish that she intends to vote herself.

Without confirmation of her current citizenship status, her eligibility remains unverified. The distinction is important: the law is clear about who can vote, but Minaj's present status must be established before a definitive conclusion can be drawn.