Forensic psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee has argued that President Donald Trump needs 'hospital-level care,' raising concerns about his behaviour ahead of the US midterm elections on 3 November 2026. Her claims are opinions, not an independently established medical diagnosis.

Lee, a longtime Trump critic, made the remarks during an interview with MeidasTouch. She also argued that Judge Juan Merchan should have ordered a hospital-level evaluation before sentencing Trump in his New York criminal case.

Trump was convicted on 30 May 2024 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. On 10 January 2025, Merchan imposed an unconditional discharge, leaving the conviction in place without imprisonment, a fine or probation.

Lee said a group of mental health professionals prepared dangerousness risk assessment in connection with the sentencing. Her published June 2024 report described recommendations for assessing Trump's potential risk and called for a comprehensive evaluation.

The assessment's reported findings require careful attribution. Lee's published report assigned Trump a score of 35, prorated to 36 out of 40, on the Hare Psychopathy Checklist-Revised (PCL-R). IBTimes UK has not independently verified the assessment or its methodology.

Lee argued that a hospital-level evaluation should have been conducted before sentencing. She said: 'The next thing to do was to order a hospital-level evaluation of him to assess the degree of dangerousness to decide on sentencing.'

Why Lee Says Trump Needs Hospital-Level Care Before the Midterms

Lee has repeated her view that Trump is 'hospitalizable,' arguing that the approaching midterms make her concerns more urgent. The US election is scheduled for Tuesday, 3 November, according to the Federal Election Commission.

She described the coming vote as 'the most dangerous period in American history because a man with this fragile mental state is going to find himself on the losing end.'

That statement combines her assessment of Trump's behaviour with a prediction about the election. The result remains uncertain, and her forecast should not be treated as an established outcome.

Lee also predicted that Trump would become 'more aggressive and more demanding.' She attributed this anticipated change partly to what she described as his diminishing influence.

To support her concerns, Lee referred to public footage and reports that she interpreted as signs of confusion and disinhibition. However, those examples do not independently establish a psychiatric condition or demonstrate that Trump poses a particular risk of violence.

Lee reiterated her position during the interview: 'Going back to the idea of hospitalization, he needs hospital-level care.' She also warned that meeting his demands could increase his expectations and dissatisfaction.

The Goldwater Rule Hangs Over the Trump Hospital-Level Care Claim

A central issue is that Lee has not personally examined Trump. She has said her assessment relied on public information and information from other people.

The American Psychiatric Association's Goldwater Rule sets ethical limits on psychiatrists offering professional opinions about public figures they have not personally examined. It allows general discussion of psychiatric issues but distinguishes this from individual professional assessments.

The association's guidance says psychiatrists should not offer professional opinions about public figures without an examination and appropriate authorisation. The rule is therefore directly relevant to Lee's publicly expressed assessment.

Lee has challenged the restrictions, arguing that concerns about public safety justify speaking out. Her position remains distinct from the association's ethical guidance and should not be presented as an endorsement by the profession.

Trump's criminal conviction and sentencing are matters of public record. Lee's claims about his mental state, the risk assessment and his future behaviour require separate scrutiny.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the assessment's findings or the specific behavioural examples cited by Lee. Her statements should therefore be understood as her own professional opinions, rather than established medical findings.