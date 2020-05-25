The iPhone 12 is rumoured to make an appearance this June at the WWDC02 event. With most smartphone manufacturers already done with their respective flagship model debuts, Apple seems poised to take the stage to market its upcoming premium handset lineup. Nevertheless, others believe Samsung is prepared to take its rival head-on with another full-featured device. A new set of leaks was posted online that purportedly show renders of the Galaxy Note 20+ and more.

Samsung was one of the first tech brands that introduced smartphones with huge displays. Back then, when the first Galaxy Note was revealed, it was classified as a phablet instead. With innovations in certain manufacturing processes, engineers and designers are now able to reduce the size of the bezels. It appears the Galaxy Note 20+ will sport a screen similar to that of the size of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Sources claim that the Galaxy Note 20+ will ship with a 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. The 3200 x 1440 QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz display refresh rate are likely to carry over as well, reports Engadget. The curves on each side of the screen are not as aggressive as the ones found on flagships from Huawei and others but should be enough to give users an ergonomic grip. Data lists its measurements as 165 mm x 77.2 mm x 7.6 mm which makes it slightly bigger than the Galaxy Note 10+.

An insider notes that the imaging performance will probably match that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This means consumers can expect a 108-megapixel main, 48-megapixel periscope telephoto, 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 0.3-megapixel ToF sensor. These are all housed within a massive camera bump with visible circular rings surrounding the cutouts except for the depth-sensing module and LED flash unit.

Meanwhile, the front-facing camera is still mounted within a hole-punch set in the upper middle section of its display. Unless Qualcomm releases a new chipset in 2020, the Galaxy Note 20+ should pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC, but paired with a bigger RAM. With more features compared to the Galaxy S20 Ultra such as the S-Pen support, Samsung could pack a bigger battery as well.