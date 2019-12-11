The upsurge of leaks related to top smartphone brands continues as sources continue to divulge new details surrounding upcoming products. Apple was recently in the spotlight after an analyst from Rosenblatt discussed the possibility of six iPhone 12 models in development. Moreover, several reports highlighted key components that might make its way to the upcoming device. Now, its Samsung's turn once more as a new set of details reveal some key changes the company has in store for the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+.

About a week ago, Qualcomm took centre stage to talk about its latest products and how each will be an innovation forward. The 2019 Snapdragon Tech Summit paraded all the new tech that will soon sit inside most of the flagship devices in 2020.

Galaxy S11 in a leakproof case. pic.twitter.com/LVmhQRl69f — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2019

Perhaps the most notable announcement during the event was the one for its next-generation chipsets, the Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 765. The former is expected to service high-end mobile devices, while the latter is directed at the mid-range segment.

This may be good news for Korean friends.

Samsung has determined to use the Snapdragon 865 processor in the Galaxy S11 series in South Korea. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

The Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11+ will allegedly sport the Snapdragon 865 SoCs along with other cutting-edge features. There are talks that its under-display fingerprint scanner will get an upgrade from Qualcomm. The company unveiled its latest ultrasonic biometric sensor which flaunts a larger scanning area and support for two fingers simultaneously.

Only the strongest processors (including the strongest ISP) can perfectly support the strongest camera sensors, so the 108MP and Snapdragon 865 are the best combination. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 7, 2019

Furthermore, insiders claim it will ship with a 108-megapixel camera sensor that is capable of recording videos in 8K resolution. Leaked renders of the next Galaxy S series flagship suggest it will be equipped with a five-camera module. Aside from the 108-megapixel unit, there is no information regarding the remaining sensors.

The Galaxy S11 uses a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor, which is superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX and has a high cost. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 8, 2019

With all of these new features and enhancements, the handset will likely require more power. Thus, Forbes points out that Samsung has already submitted its new batteries for government testing and certification.

According to the documents, the Galaxy S11 will have a 4,500 mAh unit (labelled as EB-BG985ABY). Meanwhile, the bigger Galaxy S11+ is allegedly packing a 5,000 mAh variant (listed as EB-BG988ABY). Even the entry-level Galaxy S11e will ship with a higher capacity power source (tagged as EB-BG980ABY). Sources speculate Samsung will launch these smartphones around February next year.