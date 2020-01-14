Since last month, rumours have been circulating about Samsung's upcoming flagship handset. Unlike Apple, which usually follow one big release for its annual hardware refresh, the South Korean tech group regularly launches its upgrades in several phases. The Galaxy S series normally comes first, followed by the Note, and other mid-range units. On Tuesday, February 11 at its Unpacked event, the Galaxy S20 series is expected debut alongside a new foldable model. Now, a new leak reveals more about the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its components.

Since late 2019, industry insiders have been sharing small snippets of what consumers will get with the premium device. A lot of it focused on the new imaging capabilities as well as some of its other features. So far, consumers already know the Galaxy S20 series will be equipped with the latest technology. It is purported to be the first Android handset of 2020 to ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor.

Since the chipmaker is only selling its latest silicon as a bundle with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 modem, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and its siblings will be compatible with 5G networks. In addition to the combo is what might be a whopping 16 GB of RAM for the range-topper variant. On paper, there are enough resources to keep apps running in the background and still manage to minimise any slowdowns at all.

Using a high-pixel sensor for telephoto is the most unique aspect of Samsung. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020

Engadget hopes to remind the consumer that photography will still matter a lot to Samsung. Thus the Galaxy S20 Ultra will be armed with a triple-sensor array, while other models in the same range will probably have more. Nonetheless, these include a jaw-dropping 108-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel unit with 10X optical zoom, and finally a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Despite the speculation that it might lose the hole-punch selfie camera, leaked images of the front panel show one dead centre near the forehead. However, it seems Samsung's designers were able to reduce the bezels significantly. According to other sources, the display will have a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Storage options could be as high as 512 GB with an option to add a microSD card up to 1 TB. The Galaxy S20 Ultra and its other variants are slated to debut along with the Galaxy Z Flip handset next month.