Apple is evidently in the news recently after its consecutive product reveals. The Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad 8, iPad Air 4, HomePod Mini, and iPhone 12. While the Cupertino-based tech group confirmed a staggered release date for certain models due to production issues, its rival could soon draw consumers back earlier than expected. Industry insiders have hinted that Samsung might debut its next flagship – the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30 – a month earlier.

Normally, the South Korean tech group follows a specific schedule to showcase its new products. It's most recent one showcased the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Although the name is not yet official, the next-generation entry for its "S" lineup will be reportedly unveiled in January 2021, according to Android Central. It appears Samsung plans to introduce two versions only of the upcoming handsets much like it did with the Note 20.

Renders of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra have been shared by renowned leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by the name @OnLeaks. So far, reports point out his solid track record when it comes to details regarding unreleased products. The smaller of the bunch supposedly touts a 6.2-inch screen with a hole-punch front-facing camera set at the centre near the top.

Samsung seems to have reworked main imaging sensors into a module that might be integrated with the frame. The measurements listed are 151.7 mm x 71.2 mm x 7.9 mm which is somewhat close to that of the outgoing model. On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra packs more camera sensors at four over the three of the standard variant. Moreover, it sports a display that curves slightly near the edges. The dimensions listed are 165.1 mm x 75.6 mm x 8.9 mm.

In the past, it regularly released its Galaxy "S" hardware refresh near the end of February. However, looks like production will start earlier than expected to ensure that the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra will ship out earlier to consumers. In a related report, shortly after Apple confirmed the iPhone 12, it came to light that retail boxes will not include earphones and a charger. Samsung along with other Android OEMs poked fun at the former with new campaign slogans that point out its flaws.