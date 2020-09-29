It seems that Samsung is not yet done with new hardware announcements as it introduces another product to its growing catalogue for 2020. While most of the South Korean electronics company's mid-range to flagship models boast basic protection from spills, splashes, and impacts, it is not on the same level as other competitors. However, with the Galaxy Tab Active3, that's about to change as consumers can now take their slate almost anywhere without worry.

A press release from the manufacturer reads: "Samsung Electronics today revealed the new Galaxy Tab Active3, a ruggedised tablet based on the popular Tab Active2 design to meet the rigor of today's mobile workforce with a sleek, compact design for portability. The Tab Active3 is built for how businesses operate today with increased emphasis on improving employee productivity and safety."

The description continued: "The performance and productivity features are perfect for field-based employees and includes capabilities like Touch Sensitivity to help professionals, like first responders, who use gloves1 for working safely in the most challenging environments and conditions." As suggested by the name, it is the third generation offering from Active lineup.

Since capacitive touchscreens have difficulty registering inputs when the user has thick gloves on, Samsung included physical navigation buttons. Meanwhile, there is also an option to increase the sensitivity of the digitiser to make it usable with thinner gloves. Another method available is the S-Pen, which is IP68 certified to match the tablet's robust nature.

The Galaxy Tab Active3 is manufactured and certified to meet the MIL-STD-810H standards, which means it can remain functional even in extreme weather and environments. There are thicker bezels to provide grip while the edges and corners have bumpers that could survive drops from up to 1.5 metres high. Its ingress protection rating is likewise impressive as it keeps moisture and dust away from its sensitive components.

It sports a 8-inch TFT 1920 x 1200 TFT LCD display with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera beside the earpiece. The main imaging sensor is a 13-megapixel unit with LED flash. The Galaxy Tab Active3 runs Android 10 out of the box, and uses Samsung's Exynos 9810 chipset with 4 GB RAM. Internal storage options available are 64 GB and 128 GB. Finally, the 5,000 mAh battery is user-replaceable.