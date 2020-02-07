When consumers think of premium-tier tech products, Apple normally comes to mind with its lineup of hardware that is evidently on the expensive side. However, the arrival of foldable smartphones has unexpectedly changed the landscape with flagship models priced close to $2,000 or more. So far, last year's models – the Galaxy Fold and Mate X, failed to meet sales expectations. This was attributed to their display issues and prohibitive pricing. Now, Samsung is ready to unveil its second foldable – the Galaxy Z Flip – but Russian jeweller Caviar already leaked the Joker & Harley Quinn edition with two more variants.

The South Korean consumer electronics group was scheduled to announce the clamshell foldable during its Unpacked 2020 event alongside the Galaxy S20 series. Unfortunately, the successive leaks posted online by various sources and supply chain insiders have already given the public a preview of what it looks like. Moreover, several new videos of the handset in action all but confirmed what was teased in the images.

Caviar has been in the luxury tech market for a while now offering customisation options for its wealthy clientele. Just recently, it advertised the Cyberphone – a titanium-clad version of an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max with an all-new angular design and integrated stand mechanism. It is reportedly a tribute to the Tesla Cybertruck introduced by Elon Musk last year. The Joker & Harley Quinn edition of the Galaxy Z Flip is the company's lavish take on an otherwise interesting foldable handset.

As the name implies, it features a stylish illustration of Gotham's most notorious criminal duo forming two halves of a playing card, reports Mashable. Each character is set on one of the folding sections and covered with jewellery varnish. These are then surrounded by a double-electroplated frame of 999 gold. To match the number of playing cards in a conventional deck, only 54 examples will be offered at $5,210 each.

Meanwhile, those who do not fancy having Batman's nemesis and his lackey on their Galaxy Z Flip can for two other options. The Gold edition flaunts an embossed back panel covered in 999 gold, while the Carbon Titanium edition goes for a titanium frame enclosing a carbon fibre panel with a blackened titanium emblem and logo plate. Caviar is offering these two for $6,000 and $5,690, respectively.