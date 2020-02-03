Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event is just a little over a week away, but leaks continue to ruin the surprise for consumers. The public already knows that the show will officially launch the Galaxy S20 and its variants. However, it seems that as of late, consumers are more interested to learn about the Galaxy Z Flip. This is the brand's answer to the Motorola Razr and is already projected to overtake it in popularity. Now, in order to prove that it does exist, a video leaked on social media shows the alleged handset in action.

It all started with a blurry shot of a clamshell foldable smartphone that was secretly taken at a closed-door presentation hosted by Samsung for its partners at CES 2020. The device was given the codename Galaxy Bloom at the time, but was eventually revealed as the Galaxy Z Flip. It looks like the South Korean tech group wanted to salvage its integrity after its first commercial foldable mobile phone encountered several issues.

After a collection of images of what was believed to be a working prototype leaked on Chinese social media, renders and final specifications quickly followed thereafter, according to The Verge. Footage of the Galaxy Z Flip was uploaded on Twitter by renowned industry insider Ben Geskin. It shows the foldable smartphone being flipped open and then closed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip - First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

Moreover, the video was clear enough to pick out details such as the dual-camera module with LED flash on the top section and the small notification screen right beside it. The main display does show a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, but fails to confirm if the device uses a layer Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) to protect the flexible OLED panel.

Since flexible display panels are undoubtedly fragile, it must be protected by durable materials. Unfortunately, the Polyimide layer of the Galaxy fold was susceptible to creasing after prolonged usage. In addition to the cosmetic flaw, the screen ended up malfunctioning after exposure to dust, scratches and other related forms of damage. Hopefully, the UTG sheets on the Galaxy Z Flip will finally overcome this hurdle. Samsung's Unpacked 2020 on Tuesday, February 11, will answer that question.