There is a notable upsurge of news related to the Galaxy Z Flip, which probably means that it is likely to launch soon. After Samsung's closed-door presentation at CES 2020, the rumoured Galaxy Bloom turned out to be just a codename its next foldable smartphone. Meanwhile, it was reported to be a model that will be marketed towards women, which is why the latest set of leaks all but confirms the speculation.

This upcoming handset is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy S20 series on Tuesday, February 11, at Samsung's Unpacked event. The timing seems appropriate as it will be going up against the popular Motorola Razr which is already up for pre-order exclusively with Verizon. A source claims the Galaxy Z Flip will launch on Friday, February 14, which is just three days after its unveiling.

Moreover, it is purportedly a timed exclusive with AT&T, but it was not specified for how long. Last month, an alleged working prototype was posted on Chinese social media, it turns out that it might have been true all along thanks to the latest renders confirming the design. As of this writing, GSM Arena points out that the Galaxy Z Flip might come in two colours: black as well as purple.

Now, the latest details leaked online include hardware specifics such as the screen size which is listed 6.7 inches with an aspect ratio of 22:9. Samsung is supposedly referring to it as the "Infinity Flex" display and features a single hole-punch cutout for the 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The hinge mechanism allows users to position the upper half anywhere between 70 to 110 degrees.

This seems to match what was shown by Samsung in one of their presentations wherein the foldable splits the interface into two separate sections when it was set at a 90-degree angle and set on a surface. This feature might be available to all of its future foldable handsets.

Next is the rear section of the handset's upper half, which is home to a dual-camera module at 12-megapixels each with an LED flash and 1.06-inch Super AMOLED external display. This always-on secondary screen will show notifications, battery status, and could function as a viewfinder for taking selfies with the main camera.

The 3,300 mAh battery will be divided into two parts, one for each section of the foldable. The foldable mobile phone boasts a premium aluminium frame with tapered Gorilla Glass 6 panels protecting the exterior. To make the flexible display even more durable, Samsung will be using Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) technology with an additional layer plastic substrate (most likely polyimide) for added protection.

Samsung will be equipping the Galaxy Z Flip with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It will sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC functionality. As for the pricing, insiders are hinting at an estimated $1,400, which is definitely lower than the $1,500 Motorola Razr.