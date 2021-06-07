HBO and HBO Max content chief Casey Bloys shared an update on the filming of the "Game of Thrones" prequel, "House of the Dragon," in a recent interview where he clarified the number of spinoffs for the series.

Bloys admitted his surprise at the number of people who believe that there are several spin-off stories to "Game of Thrones" in production now. He confirmed that only the prequel is actively filming and the rest are still in the early stages of development.

"House of the Dragon is the only one shooting. All the other ones are in various stages of development," he told Variety.

"People may think we have 10 series shooting at the moment. There's one that will be on the air in 2022. We'll see how the other scripts come along," he added.

As for the filming of "House of the Dragon," Bloys said that it "looks spectacular" from what he has seen so far. He refused to say anything in the spoiler territory but shared that the cast that director/executive producer Miguel Sapochnik and showrunner/executive producer Ryan J. Condal "have put together looks good."

The prequel takes place 300 years before the events in "Game of Thrones." It is based on George R.R. Martin's novel "Fire & Blood," which is the companion story to the "Song of Ice and Fire." According to press releases for "House of the Dragon," the story will follow the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra, who fought for the throne following the death of their father Viserys I.

The story will see the Lannisters and the Starks going against each other in a war that will result in the death and extinction of the Targaryen's powerful dragons. Three centuries later, Daenerys Targaryen will "give birth" to three dragons as seen in "Game of Thrones."

Filming for "House of the Dragon" began late in April in England. Photos taken from the Holywell Bay set in Cornwall showed Matt Smith and Emma D'Arcy shooting their scenes as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, respectively. Aside from the coastal village of Holywell, the series also filmed at the coast of Marazion.

