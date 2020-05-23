"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King who is a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that Oprah Winfrey did now make arrangements for them to stay at the place there are living currently. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are isolating with their one-year-old son Archie in Los Angeles.

There have been rumours that Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are living in Hollywood producer Tyler Perry's £12 million Beverly Hills mansion. They couple along with their son moved to Los Angeles from Canada just before the borders of both the countries closed down due to the coronavirus lockdown. And, the rumours have been doing the rounds ever since.

Gayle King has denied reports that Oprah Winfrey, who is close friends with Perry, as well as Harry and Meghan had anything to do with the arrangement.

"Oprah didn't hook that up," the TV presenter said of the couple's Los Angeles living arrangement.

"Harry and Meghan know people. Tyler knows people. Oprah knows people, but she did not make that connection for Harry and Meghan to live in Tyler's house," the 65-year-old added in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Winfrey attended the May 2018 royal wedding of Harry and Meghan. She also collaborated with Harry on a mental health docuseries for Apple+. Meanwhile, King was a guest at Meghan's baby shower in New York in February 2019. She also reported about the royal wedding live from St George's Chapel at Windsor.

"I'll never forget it either. The weather was perfect, she was gorgeous, they drove right by us on that balcony, we could see them, 'Hey, Harry and Meghan!'' We had a great shot to see them," she said.

The CBS presenter has always been very supportive of the duke and duchess. When the couple officially stepped down from royal duties in March end, she was glad that they were enjoying life as a family-of-three. "They've got a little baby, Archie, they're living in the United States, and I think the fairy tale continues for them and it just makes me happy," King said.

About British media going all out against Meghan, King said, "I don't think she's being treated fairly."