Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second wedding anniversary in their new home in Los Angeles, on Tuesday. Now it has been revealed that the couple spent the day privately with their one-year-old son Archie and some good Mexican food that is a Southern California favourite. They also "enjoyed a number of dishes together, washed down with margaritas".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who have been isolating with their son, Archie in their Los Angeles home marked their wedding anniversary in a low-key manner with a favourite regional dish, Harper's Bazaar reports. Meghan Markle's love for cooking is well-known even on their son's birthday on May 2, she created a smash cake for the little one.

Prince Harry and Meghan took a day off from their public duties to enjoy at home. They "also exchanged cotton-based gifts per tradition." The parents-of-one enjoyed a number of favourite dishes together, washed down with margaritas.

Harry and Meghan spent their special day video calling family, close friends. The outlet also revealed that they made calls to some of the vendors who helped bring their Windsor Castle ceremony and receptions to life. "They all reminisced about what a beautiful and magical day it was," a source said.

For their first wedding anniversary, the couple were at their Frogmore Cottage home in the UK. To mark the occasion they shared pictures unseen from their royal wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor. There was a picture of the bride and groom signing the register and Harry's assistant handing Meghan her bouquet.

While Harry gifted his wife an eternity ring, Meghan gifted her husband a framed copy of their wedding speech handwritten by her.

In another news it has been revealed what Meghan gifted Harry for his 35thbirthday in November last year. According to a source speaking to People, the couple "always give each other incredibly romantic gifts."

"Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their backyard. It's a place that means so much to them — and to Harry in particular — so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day so she set up a tent, got sleeping bags, cooked dinner and recreated Botswana where they fell in love," the insider added.