In a recent interview, Gemma Arterton looked back at the time she played a Bond girl and admitted that she would not choose those types of roles now.

The "Clash of the Titans" actress was only 21 when she was cast opposite Daniel Craig's James Bond in the 2008 "Quantum of Solace" as Strawberry Fields. She remembered playing a character who "was funny" and "sweet." Besides that, there was really nothing remarkable about her.

"She didn't really have anything to do – or a backstory," Arterton said in an interview with The Telegraph.

She expressed her "enormous gratitude" to producer Barbara Broccoli for casting her as a Bond girl. But looking back at it now at 34-years old, she said she would "not choose a role like that" anymore. She admitted that she cannot even remember anymore "what's in it or what I did." She also has not seen it for nearly 15 years.

Nevertheless, Arterton expressed her excitement to see "No Time To Die," which will be Craig's last outing as James Bond. The said movie reportedly has a script from "Fleabag" writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge and is expected to be good on the punchlines.

"I don't know what she's going to do with it," she said adding, "But the main thing you hope is that they still have the good lines — the punchlines. And that they're funny."

The "Byzantium" star previously admitted in a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar that she received criticism for playing a Bond girl. She said she still gets criticism, but her reasons behind agreeing to appear in the film were understandable.

"But I was 21, I had a student loan and, you know, it was a Bond film!" Arterton said during a panel discussion about equality in the movie industry at a dinner hosted by the publication and Chanel in celebration of London's International Women's Day.

She reflected on the role now that she is older and pointed out that "there was so much wrong with Bond women." She admitted that her "Bond girl should have just said no, really, and worn flat shoes."

Arterton has since admitted that being a Bond girl was never her dream. She also gets frustrated that people associate her with the role although she has appeared in other movies. She pointed out that she only had about 10 minutes in "Quantum of Solace."