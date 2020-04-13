George and Amal Clooney want "the best" for their two-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, and thus a two-storey playhouse worth £90,000 has been added to the list of their children's amenities.

The two-storey completely functional playhouse will be a mini-version of George and Amal Clooney's California mansion, and will include running water, air conditioning, and a fully functional kitchen. To make it even more interesting for the kids, the house will carry a life-sized giraffe toy as well as a zip wire, reports The Sun.

The couple has reportedly hired Barbara Butler and Michael S Smith to design the interior of the house. The celebrity designers are known for redesigning Barack Obama's office in the White House in 2010.

"It is extravagant but George and Amal want the best," a source told the outlet, adding that George and Amal are adamant that the "kids are appreciative and don't take anything for granted."

However, a representative for the couple has denied the reports of the grand expense, adding that there are no plans of building any playhouse at all.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Hollywood star and the human rights lawyer have together contributed $1 million towards coronavirus relief efforts. According to Deadline, the amount will be distributed between various causes- including the relief effort in the Italian region of Lombardy, the Lebanese Food Bank, and Britain's own National Health Service.

The generous couple has donated $250,000 each to the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), the SAG-AFTRA Fund and the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles. While MPTF will help George's colleagues in Hollywood who have been facing hardships due to the circumstances caused by the pandemic, SAG-AFTRA fund supplies emergency financial assistance and health insurance to performers in need. The Mayor's Fund will be used to provide medical supplies to hospitals and healthcare workers working on the frontline to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

The remaining $300,000 will be split among the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardo region of Italy and the UK's National Health Service (NHS).