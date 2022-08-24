Warner Bros. Discovery, in the past few weeks, has generated a tremendous amount of attention. Significant alterations to the DC universe have already been made, and David Zaslav is only getting started.

EpicStream reported, now that the production firm is reorganizing its DC property, its 10-year plan for the brand is reportedly being developed, which Robert Pattinson is reportedly not a part of.

Zaslav allegedly intends to change the tide for DC after years of unsuccessful attempts to replicate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, in a startling turn of events, it appears that they will be abandoning a project that has recently had tremendous success.

The Hashtag Show reported that "The Batman" by Matt Reeves could be among the projects affected by the Warner Bros. Discovery restructuring. An unidentified insider claimed Reeves would complete his trilogy as planned, but Robert Pattinson's version of the caped crusader will not return for future ventures.

The publication claimed, "Some current projects will be slowly phased out. Matt Reeves is expected to finish his Batman trilogy, and after that, it's expected that this iteration of Batman will be phased out. Joker: Folie À Deux recently saw a new release date and the confirmation that Lady Gaga was indeed starring as Harley Quinn. This film is the only exception I've heard definitively from sources in terms of projects continuing forward. The future of Blue Beetle and other streaming series is still up in the air as of this writing."

The outlet furthered, "Walter Hamada did originally have a plan to build toward a 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' storyline, with Ben Affleck expected to return as Batman; but with the merger, Ezra Miller's recent trouble with the law, and countless other factors, this isn't happening anytime soon."

Given that Matt Reeves never intended for his version of the "Dark Knight" to be part of a shared universe, it would make perfect sense to stop Robert Pattinson's tenure after three films. However, the news is troubling for the director, as he made it clear from the beginning that his "Batman" universe would produce a number of spinoffs.

Robert Pattinson has yet to comment on these claims. Meanwhile, "The Batman" is currently streaming on HBO Max.