George Clooney has done a lot of physically challenging roles in his acting career spanning over four decades, but doesn't agree with those actors who say the job is tough.

George Clooney, whose upcoming movie "The Midnight Sky" was shot in arctic Iceland, has some advice for those actors who find the work hard. The 59-year-old, who cut tobacco to earn his livelihood in the past, wants his fellow actors to appreciate their good fortune, reports Page Six.

Recalling the physically hostile environments that he has worked in for his movies, Clooney said: "I've done physically rough films. 'Perfect Storm' I got beat up in the water. In this, (The Midnight Sky) my character's dying, so I had to lose weight. You get weakened. Directing, you need to work out first, get into shape, because as the general you're carrying all these people up the hill. Physically it was a lot."

George Clooney , other celebrities defend Tom Cruise after COVID -19 tirade Read more

However, the father-of-two thinks it's nothing when compared to the non-acting jobs he has done in the past. He said: "But, listen, I once cut tobacco for a living for $3 an hour. When actors say how hard it is, I'm like, 'Come cut tobacco for a day.'"

"I also sold ladies' shoes and insurance door to door. To do our job, to still be kids, play make-believe, we should enjoy it. We're the lucky ones," the Academy-award winner noted.

The actor further added: "Also, if you do more takes on yourself than the other actors — you're a schmuck. You have to do your stuff as quickly as possible and get it over with."

"The Midnight Sky," which Clooney directed, will begin streaming on Netflix on December 23. In the end-of-the-world movie, the actor plays the role of a lone scientist in the aftermath of a global catastrophe who races through the Arctic Circle with a young girl to contact a crew of astronauts with a warning not to return to Earth.

The American science fiction film, which is based on the novel "Good Morning, Midnight" by Lily Brooks-Dalton, also stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Tiffany Boone, Demián Bichir, Kyle Chandler, and Caoilinn Springall.