While United States President Donald Trump continues to receive huge criticism over his stand on the Black Lives Matter movement, his daughter Tiffany Trump has become the first member of the Trump family to extend her support towards the protest.

Tiffany Trump, along with her mother and Donald Trump's ex-wife Marla Maples, posted in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday called to protest the death of George Floyd and other people of the African-American community.

Tiffany took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a black square along with a quote from Helen Keller: "Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much." The 26-year-old, who recently graduated from law school, also added hashtags #blackoutTuesday and #justiceforgeorgefloyd in the caption.

Her mother Marla Maples, who was married to the US president for six years, also posted a square on her Instagram account to show solidarity towards the movement.

"One world. One Love. One Spirit flows between us... Please God let's pause to feel this ... let's take this day to feel the pain and fear which has been inflicted on our brothers and sisters and come together... Unified," the 56-year-old American actress captioned the post.

Tiffany's post in support of the movement garnered several reactions from social media users. While some of the users praised her for going against her father's stand, others questioned her if she has tried to speak to him about it.

"Did you see what your father did to peaceful protesters in DC last night so he could pose with a holy book he has clearly never opened?" a user wrote, referring to the POTUS's appearance at St. John's near the White House on Monday night, where he was photographed holding a Bible after protesters were forcefully cleared away.

"Hey Tiffany, have you tried to talk to your father about the racist and dangerous words he's been using throughout his presidency? That seems like a great place to start," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, the president has repeatedly expressed solidarity for Floyd and his family but has kept his focus on the widespread civil unrest. Trump's statement warning military mobilisation against violent protests has received huge criticism across the world.

"If a city or a state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," the 73-year-old had said.

No other member of the Trump family has taken any stand in the matter, except first lady Melania Trump who took to Twitter on Friday to offer condolences to George Floyd's family, while stressing that there is no need for violent protests.

"Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I've seen our citizens unify & take care of one another through COVID19 & we can't stop now. My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let's focus on peace, prayers & healing," the 50-year-old wrote.

George Floyd, who was taken by Minnesota police into custody for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli, died on May 25 after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.