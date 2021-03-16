Laura Schäfer, the online editor of German news magazine Focus, claimed that the royal court is in crisis mode following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. But she thinks that their attempts to thwart the negative publicity has backfired.

In a post for the online publication, Schäfer pointed out several instances where she believes the Duchess of Cambridge "reacted wrongly" in the wake of the interview. First was how she has remained mum on the Duchess of Sussex's claims to Winfrey that Kate made her cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting.

Kate has yet to say anything about Meghan's revelations or about the interview, per se. Only Prince William reacted when he told reporters that he has yet to talk to Prince Harry after the interview aired. He also denied claims of racism when he said, "We are very much not a racist family."

Read more Prince William breaks silence on racism claims in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Oprah interview

Second, Kate did not wear a mask when she visited the memorial of the murdered Sarah Everard at Clapham Common over the weekend. Schäfer said that Kate is "not living up to her role model function" especially since the Royal Family is usually "meticulous about setting a good example" of wearing masks during their public appearances.

Moreover, the Duchess of Cambridge "thwarted the police's strategy" when she showed up to the vigil when the police cancelled it over the lack of safety measures. The vigil was moved online at short notice and those who showed up later were reportedly arrested.

"A noble gesture," Schäfer noted but questioned the visit's authenticity as she wrote, "Possibly a PR campaign by the court to present them as compassionate and close to the people. There is no need to say a word over the royal lips."

Then, she called the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Mother's Day tribute to Princess Diana another publicity stunt.

This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.



Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bys6OCqtTT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

Schäfer called it a "sugar-sweet idea" when Kate Middleton and Prince William shared photos of the cards their children made for Princess Diana. She questioned the sincerity of the deed though, given how the palace agreed to release something private to the public. The editor claimed the tribute seems to paint a positive image of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It seems to suggest the idea that they "not only sympathise with other people who have been plagued by tragedies, but have also survived the worst crises themselves."