A woman who went on a xenophobic rant onboard a train in New York has been fired from her job. The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media.

Brianna Pinnix, a 30-year-old talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx, can be heard yelling at a group of Germans. She asks them to "Get the f**k out of our country," in the video that has created a furore on social media platforms.

Pinnix even appears to be drunk as her partner tries to calm her down. "Brie, please stop this, please. Stop this, or I'm never going to talk to you again," her boyfriend warned. "I love you, but get off me," she told him.

Her boyfriend could be heard telling her that he is also an immigrant, but to no avail.

"You know I'm an immigrant, I'm an immigrant, too, you know that, right?" he said. "Yeah ... but I'm responsible for you so it's OK," she said.

Despite her boyfriend's attempt to defuse the situation, the woman continues to make derogatory comments and calls the Germans "f**king immigrants".

The woman has been fired. She’d worked as a talent acquisition specialist at a pharma company.



Xenophobia against Germans is one thing Americans do not tolerate. pic.twitter.com/xt59rSXTKt — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 6, 2023

"How about you get the f**k out of our country?" asks the tourists. The insults she hurled aggressively at the men have cost her the job at Capital RX.

"Our company has a zero-tolerance policy against prejudicial or discriminatory behaviour. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement.

"The former employee's actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt," it added. Pinnix has not yet responded to the development or issued any statement apologising for her behaviour.

This was not an isolated incident. Several such incidents have been reported in the United States in the past. Last year, a man was sacked by his employers for hurling racist and homophobic abuse at a fellow passenger onboard an American Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Dallas.

The man, identified as Zachary Easterly, used to work as a chemical engineer at the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company GlaxoSmithKline.

The firm fired him after the video of his homophobic tirade went viral on social media platforms. He, in fact, dug his own grave by announcing details about his employer in the video.

The man could be seen yelling and screaming at passengers and flight attendants. He sarcastically claims that he is being forced out of the flight for being racist.