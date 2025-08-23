Despite being a Salvadoran national, Kilmar Abrego Garcia faces the prospect of deportation to Uganda after walking free from a Tennessee jail on Friday.

The longtime Maryland resident's release under a federal court order has reignited legal battles and political uproar, as immigration authorities defend a controversial plan to remove him to a country with which he has no ties.

Background on Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Garcia is a father of three who has lived in Maryland for years. He previously received asylum protections and had no criminal convictions.

His name entered national headlines in March 2025 when he was wrongfully deported to El Salvador in defiance of a judicial protection order. That removal was later described by authorities as an 'administrative error.'

Since then, Garcia has become a symbol of what critics describe as failures in US immigration enforcement. His legal team and organisations such as CASA have consistently maintained that he is a family man caught in a politically charged crackdown.

The Release from Tennessee Jail

On Friday, 22 August, a federal judge in Tennessee ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia's release after roughly five months in custody. He was permitted to return to Maryland under strict conditions, including home detention, GPS monitoring, and supervision by his brother, who was appointed as his custodian.

Importantly, the ruling barred Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from immediately detaining him upon release. Instead, the agency must give at least 72 hours' notice before any deportation attempt, allowing Garcia time to seek legal recourse.

Why Uganda Is Being Considered for Deportation

One of the most controversial aspects of the case is the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notice indicating Uganda as a potential country for deportation. The decision raises questions about how such a destination was identified.

BREAKING: Per DHS & ICE sources, this afternoon, DHS notified Kilmar Abrego Garcia's counsel via email that ICE may deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda "no earlier than 72 hours from now", & ICE is also ordering him to report to ICE's Baltimore office on Monday. Notifications below 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/CLQSm78JfX — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 22, 2025

Uganda's government has publicly denied entering into any agreement with the United States to receive deportees. A senior Ugandan foreign affairs official said the country had not signed any deal and lacked the framework to accept undocumented migrants from abroad.

'To the best of my knowledge we have not reached such an agreement,' State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem told Reuters via text message.

The lack of clarity has fuelled criticism that the proposal reflects a wider U.S. strategy of third-country deportations, often to nations with little connection to those being removed.

Legal Charges and Upcoming Trial

Alongside immigration issues, Garcia faces federal human smuggling charges arising from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, where police discovered eight passengers in a vehicle he was driving. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Court records show his trial is scheduled for January 2026 in Tennessee. Until then, Garcia must comply with strict release conditions while awaiting his day in court. Legal advocates stress that his rights must be safeguarded, particularly in relation to any future deportation attempt.

Awaiting Trial Amid Deportation Uncertainty

Garcia remains in Maryland under court-ordered supervision while awaiting trial in January 2026. His legal team continues to challenge any deportation attempt, while ICE has not confirmed whether Uganda remains under consideration.

With the country itself denying any agreement, the controversy over his possible removal is likely to intensify in the coming months.