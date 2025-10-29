Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has sparked a fresh round of outrage among NBA fans after appearing to take several steps without dribbling during Tuesday's home game against the New York Knicks, and getting away with it.

In a now-viral clip, the 'Greek Freak' can be seen driving to the basket against Karl-Anthony Towns, taking multiple steps after gathering the ball. Despite clear evidence of a travel, no whistle was blown.

The Age-Old Travelling Debate

Antetokounmpo's move appeared to involve at least four steps after his gather, which falls under the NBA's definition of a travelling violation.

Fans immediately took to social media to express frustration, with one viewer writing on X (formerly Twitter): 'It's Giannis, so don't even need to watch.' The comment reflected a growing sentiment that the former league MVP often escapes such calls.

Clips circulating online show several similar moments from past games. In a match against the Los Angeles Lakers, Antetokounmpo appeared to commit both a carrying and a travelling violation on separate possessions. Another instance against the Washington Wizards showed him taking extra steps after a spin move, leaving opponents visibly frustrated.

On one occasion when officials did blow the whistle, Giannis looked visibly confused by the call, a reaction that quickly became a meme among fans.

Even NBA legends turned analysts, including Charles Barkley, have long highlighted the issue. Barkley frequently quips on Inside the NBA: 'They don't call travel in the NBA.'

Giannis AntetoTravel pic.twitter.com/naEZCG3vIT — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 29, 2025

Fans Demand Better Officiating

The latest missed call has reignited calls for stricter officiating across the league.

One fan wrote: 'The fact the NBA doesn't call this a walk is one of the reasons they're losing viewers. They should rename it Basket-Handball.'

For basketball fans, officiating can make or break a game. A single missed whistle can mean the difference between a breakthrough victory or a crushing defeat.

While the NBA has introduced several measures in recent seasons to improve officiating, including replay reviews and post-game transparency reports, critics say officials are still too inconsistent when enforcing basic violations like travelling.

Some fans have even suggested that referees should be "subbed out" when they miss obvious calls, while others argue that travelling should be made a reviewable offence to avoid errors in crucial moments.

Bucks Get the Win Despite Controversy

Despite the uproar, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks secured a 131-122 comeback victory over the Knicks.

The two-time MVP delivered a dominant performance with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while teammate Ryan Rollins posted a career-high 25 points as Milwaukee improved to 2-1 on the season.

Before this win, the Bucks had lost five straight games to the Knicks, their last victory dating back to Christmas 2023.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson led New York with 36 points before leaving the game with an apparent injury midway through the fourth quarter.