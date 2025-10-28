Filipino tennis ace Alex Eala has continued her unstoppable rise, achieving a new career-high ranking in the Women's Tennis Association.

Eala moved up two spots to become the World No. 51, a significant milestone that places her within striking distance of the elite top 50 as her 2025 season draws to a close. This ranking jump occurred despite a challenging run of recent match results across Asia.

The former Rafa Nadal Academy graduate secured this personal best after compiling solid points throughout the season, including a run to the Guangzhou Open semifinals. Consequently, her ranking has steadily increased from her previous high of No. 53.

Alex Eala's Breakthrough to World No. 51

Eala's climb to World No. 51 demonstrates impressive consistency and grit at the top level of the sport. Importantly, the 20-year-old's position puts her among the most promising young talents globally.

Though her singles ranking improved, the Hong Kong Open doubles campaign ended prematurely. Eala and her partner, Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei, were eliminated in the first round.

The duo secured a convincing first set victory, but they had no answer for the power of Kamilla Rakhimova and Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The Russian and Belarusian pair took control, sealing the victory 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 in a gripping super tie-breaker.

This tough loss came on the heels of another doubles disappointment, where Eala and Nadiia Kichenok fell in the Guangzhou Open semifinal 7-6(4), 3-6, 5-10.

Crucial Singles Focus for Alex Eala

With her doubles run over, Eala immediately shifted her attention to the singles competition at the WTA 250 tournament in Hong Kong. This event is the final one of Eala's groundbreaking 2025 season. She broke a run of tough early exits in recent singles tournaments by advancing to the Round of 16.

Eala was leading against Katie Boulter of Great Britain, 6-4, 2-1, on Tuesday evening when Boulter was unfortunately forced to retire due to an injury. The win guarantees Eala valuable points and momentum heading into the off-season.

The Filipina star will now use the guaranteed second-round points to solidify her position as she targets a historic top-50 debut before the year is out. Therefore, her next singles match in Hong Kong carries immense weight for her final 2025 standing.

Her successful navigation of the first round, albeit by retirement, sets up her final singles challenge of the year—a match that will determine just how high she can fly.

Who is Alex Eala?

Alexandra 'Alex' Eala, the Filipina tennis powerhouse, is now firmly on the cusp of the world's elite, smashing records during her sensational 2025 season. Her remarkable journey culminated in a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 51, putting the 20-year-old on the very edge of the coveted Top 50.

Moreover, she is now officially the highest-ranked Filipino player in WTA history, having been the first from the Philippines to break into the WTA Top 100. This year, Eala has not just competed; she has delivered stunning, memorable performances that have captivated the entire tennis world.

Eala's rise is a testament to her upbringing, which featured a strong athletic background; her mother was a Southeast Asian Games bronze medallist. Furthermore, she graduated from the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain, in 2023, giving her a world-class foundation.

After years of hard work, her breakthrough season finally materialised, filled with historical 'firsts' for her country. The young woman from Quezon City had clearly arrived.

Her meteoric rise truly began with a sensational run at the prestigious Miami Open in March. As a wildcard, she went on a dizzying streak to reach the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event.

The highlight of this run was her dismantling of a trio of major champions, becoming the first wildcard in history to defeat three major winners in straight sets at one WTA tournament.

Specifically, she crushed 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, then overpowered the mighty Madison Keys, and subsequently shocked the world by conquering former world No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek. Many view the Świątek upset as the definitive moment of her young career.

Following this, Eala continued to demonstrate her class and mental strength across different surfaces. In June, she made history again by becoming the first Filipina to reach a WTA Tour final at the Lexus Eastbourne Open on the grass courts in the United Kingdom. This achievement cemented her position as a player capable of competing for titles at the tour level.

Even more significantly, her hard work paid off in September when she won her first WTA 125 title at the Guadalajara 125 Open in Mexico. This victory, which required a brilliant comeback in the final set, underlined her exceptional mental fortitude.

The year was also marked by a historic Grand Slam main-draw singles victory at the US Open in August, defeating the 14th seed Clara Tauson in a thrilling, tense three-set match. This was another first for the Philippines in the Open Era.

Now, closing out her season at the Hong Kong Open, where she has already advanced to the Round of 16 following a retirement, Eala is set for one last major push. Her next opponent is the formidable Canadian, Victoria Mboko, a rising star ranked significantly higher.

Eala is not just representing herself; she is carrying the hopes of a nation on her shoulders and looks set to charge into the world's Top 50.