Gigi Hadid has revealed that she was already a few months pregnant when she walked down the ramp in New York, London, Milan, and Paris during the Fashion Month.

Gigi Hadid, who is expecting her first child with on-and-off boyfriend Zayn Malik, was doing an Instagram Live with makeup artist Erin Parsons for Maybelline on Wednesday. During the makeup tutorial, the duo was discussing the rumours about Hadid having filters on her cheeks when the supermodel revealed that the rumours amplified when she was pregnant.

Pointing out the natural round shape of her face, Gigi said that the rumours were on a rise during the fashion month of February "when I was like already like a few months preggo, you know?"

The Instagram Live also marked the first time Gigi spoke about her partner Zayn Malik since getting back together for the third time towards the end of 2019. Telling Erin Parsons that she is Malik's favourite makeup artist even though he doesn't know it, the supermodel said: "He reacts the most excited when Erin does my makeup without knowing. He'll be like, 'Wow, you look amazing.'"

"I think I have this knack for trying—I don't necessarily try, I can't help it, to do kind of ultra sexy (makeup looks) sometimes," Parson responded.

Hadid first confirmed the news of her pregnancy in a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," days after the news made its way through the media. The model said: "Obviously, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms. "But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

The 25-year-old is due to welcome her first child in September this year, as revealed by her mother Yolanda Hadid. Earlier this month, the model paid tribute to her mother through an Instagram post on Mother's Day and said she would try to "emulate" her when she becomes a mother herself.

Sharing a picture of herself as a kid sitting beside her pregnant mother, Hadid wrote: Best I could ever ask for. Happy Mother's Day to the one I'll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!"