Gigi Hadid has cleared any doubts people had about the reports on her pregnancy, and confirmed that the news is indeed true.

Gigi Hadid finally broke her silence on the multiple reports about her and Zayn Malik expecting their first child, but admitted that this isn't how she was planning to break the news to her fans.

When the supermodel made a virtual appearance on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," the host didn't tease the audience and straightaway addressed the elephant in the room. "I got to say congratulations. You are expecting a baby. It's the best news ever," Fallon said.

The 25-year-old replied with a "thank you" confirming it once and for all that she and Malik will soon become first-time parents to a little bundle of joy. "Thank you so much! Obviously, you know, we wish we could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support so..."

In the interview, Fallon called the pregnancy "a ray of sunshine that we all needed," and said that it is the "best news" one could have in these "crazy times." Fallon advised Hadid to be present for every part of the experience, to which Hadid replied: "I'm trying. Especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it."

The duo also discussed the celebrations of the model's recent birthday, pictures of which were shared by her on Instagram. Hadid also revealed that her birthday cake was inspired by her pregnancy craving for a bagel.

Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! ðŸ’›ðŸ™ I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I canâ€™t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isnâ€™t an episode Iâ€™ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carloâ€™s intern whenever needed. ðŸ˜† Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. ðŸ¥¯ðŸ¥¯ðŸ¥¯ðŸ¥¯ðŸ°

"My craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel everyday and so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel," Hadid said, also admitting that she actually shed tears for the fact that Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro made her cake because she is a huge fan of his and the show.

Zayn Malik (L) and Gigi Hadid attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Getty

Hadid is currently quarantining with her boyfriend Malik, sister Bella Hadid, and mother Yolanda Hadid at their family farm in Pennsylvania.