Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together. The supermodel took to Instagram and made it official on Valentine's Day, Friday. For months there were speculations whether the couple are again dating.

Valentine's Day seemed to be the perfect time for Gigi Hadid to reveal her love for Zayn Malik again. The supermodel took to Instagram and called out Malik as "Hey Valentine Z on the farm" on her photography account, Elle reports. She also confirmed that the photograph was clicked in December last year.

The couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm to celebrate the singer's 27th birthday in New York City in January. Hadid and Malik were even dressed in complementing mint green outfits. The paparazzi were quick enough to capture the encounter.

Her sister Bella Hadid, brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa were also present with them as they celebrated the occasion at a Mediterranean-Italian spot. The supermodel's mother Yolanda Hadid was also accompanying them.

E! News reported previously that when the couple was first linked in November 2015 that was also after they were seen holding hands. The publication inferred that now that they have been spotted holding hands again, so the news of them getting back together is also true.

The rumours about the two getting back together started over the holiday season when Hadid shared a photo of chicken curry pasta salad that she was cooking. Interestingly, the recipe was from Malik's mother, whom she also tagged in the Instagram story.

The duo started dating in 2015, when the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards and Hadid had split from Joe Jonas. They announced their first breakup in 2018, got back together quietly in the summer of 2018, and ended things again in January 2019.

However, after breaking up in last January, the two didn't comment on their split publicly or issued any statement. The supermodel was previously dating "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron, which ended in October.