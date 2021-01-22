Gigi Hadid waited months to reveal the name of her daughter with Zayn Malik and she subtly did so on social media.

The Victoria's Secret model revealed the baby's name as Khai by adding "Khai's mom" to her Instagram bio. Fans thought the 4-month old has a pretty and beautiful name.

"Gigi's IG bio says "Khai's mom."––no I'm not crying, it's such a beautiful name," one fan wrote and another commented, "KHAI'S MOM???? THAT'S THE CUTEST EVER STOPPPP."

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Malik has his daughter's name tattooed in Arabic and another noted, "Khai is a name of Egyptian origin that means 'the chosen one' or 'royalty/nobility.'"

Fans also pointed out that Hadid had given subtle hints about her daughter's name in the past. She shared a photo of what looked like a cake designed with the infant's name.

Hadid and Malik welcomed their daughter on Sept. 23 and announced her arrival on separate posts on social media.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task," the former One Direction singer captioned a photo of himself holding tiny fingers.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x," he wrote on Twitter.

Hadid shared a similar photo and wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Since then the first-time mum has been sharing photos of her baby girl but being careful not to reveal her face. Malik has so far refrained from posting images or videos of their daughter on social media.

Hadid's mum Yolanda accidentally revealed Khai's face on social media after she shared a photo taken from her 57th birthday. The pic shows her cuddling her granddaughter with the baby's face turned away from the camera. The mirror captured her reflection though, and fans noticed that the reality TV star immediately cropped out Khai's reflection upon realising her mistake.