Political activist Gloria Steinem, who discussed the women's movement, voter suppression, and the importance of voting with Meghan Markle in an interview last month, has claimed that the British royal "cold-called" American voters ahead of the US presidential elections.

Gloria Steinem said that Meghan Markle herself visited her as she wanted to encourage US voters to get out to the polls. The Democrat campaigner told Access Hollywood: "She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, was we sat at the dining room table where I am right now and we cold-called voters."

"Said 'hello I'm Meg' and 'hello I'm Gloria' and 'are you going to vote?' That was her initiative," the 86-year-old revealed.

Steinem also challenged the "Princess" stereotype hanging over Meghan's head and said the former American actress is "herself, smart, and authentic."

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex has found herself in another controversy, as the defendant lawyers in her case against British tabloids have accused her of extensively "collaborating" with the authors of the recently-released biography "Finding Freedom," reports Daily Mail.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, Antony White QC stated in written submissions that Meghan and Prince Harry co-operated with Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durrant for the biography, which covers in detail the couple's exit as working members of the British royal family. He further claimed that Meghan either directly or through her friends allowed the book to use intimate details about the incident to paint a "favourable" picture of her life.

"The book contains a great deal of detailed information about (Meghan's) personal life, including a number of passages referring to her relationship and communications with her father, and a section referring to the letter which is at the heart of this case," Antony wrote in the submission.

Justin Rushbrook, lawyer for the "Suits" alum denied the claim in a written submission that read: "The claimant and her husband did not collaborate with the authors on the book, nor were they interviewed for it, nor did they provide photographs to the authors for the book."