Segments of a pre-recorded TV interview of Meghan Markle for "Good Morning America" was released on Monday, marking her first interview that has been aired since she quit as a senior member of the British royal family.

The interview aired by "Good Morning America" was taped last summer, but had never been seen before. The interview is part of a Disneynature documentary "Elephant," for which Meghan Markle did the narration. The documentary shot in collaboration with charitable organisation "Elephants Without Borders" is now available to stream on DisneyPlus, reports Hello.

Meghan and Prince Harry have worked with "Elephant Without Borders" in the past as well, during their 2017 trip to Botswana.

In the released footage, the Duchess of Sussex said she is "really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing this story of elephants to life." She also said towards the end of the trailer: "I hope that when people see this film, they realise how connected we all are and if we had more of awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals, in a very different way."

â€œThis is a side of elephants we rarely see.â€ @Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fNli6oojBq April 20, 2020

In the interview, the royal spoke about her love for elephants adding "These creatures are so majestic and at the same time, they are so sensitive and so connected. We see in this film just how remarkable they are. Their memories are amazing. The close connection of the herd. The protectiveness of their young. I think they're a lot more like us than they are different."

For the appearance, Meghan was dressed in a crisp white button-down shirt, which she accessorised with pretty stud earrings by Suetables. The royal wore light makeup and kept her long dark hair loose over her shoulders in a straight look.

The former "Suits" actress also wore two gold necklaces by Suetables that paid tribute to her husband Harry and son Archie. Suetables 'Vanessa Coin' Taurus necklace marks the star sign of her son, who was born on May 6, last year. Meghan's second necklace from the same brand- 'Shirley Horoscope' Virgo necklace, honours the zodiac of Harry, who celebrates his birthday on September 15.

Both the pieces, costing £63 ($79) and £31 ($39) respectively, were handmade in Canada. The mother-of-one has worn the statement pieces on a number of other occasions including a visit to Broom Farm Community Centre in November 2019.