More details about conversations between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and her father Thomas Markle were recently revealed. The information includes text messages sent by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her father ahead of their May 2018 wedding.

According to CNN, details revealed that the prince implored his father-in-law to stop connecting to the press, right ahead of their official nuptials. As per the report, the documents that were filed on the behalf of the Sussexes in the court as a part of legal action in their battle against a British tabloid divulged the dramatic exchange of text messages.

Apart from beseeching him to stop talking to the press, Prince Harry reportedly informed Thomas that they are not upset with him for not accepting the invitation to their wedding. However, he asked Thomas to contact him if he seeks to make amends to their father-daughter relationship.

The messages were reportedly sent just four days before the wedding. A series of messages sent to Thomas on May 14, 2018 by Prince Harry said: "Tom, Harry again! Really need to speak to u. U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but 'going public' will only make the situation worse."

In his messages, Harry made it clear that they sought no apologies.

"If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don't involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks," Harry wrote.

These details are a part of legal action by Harry and Meghan Markle against the publisher of a British newspaper who apparently overstepped Meghan's privacy after publishing an excerpt of a letter from the duchess to her father. A hearing for the case is due to take place this Friday.

This news comes soon after the Sussexes declared that there will be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with four UK tabloids including the Daily Mail, the Sun, the Mirror and the Express or their Sunday counterparts. The announcement was made through a letter to the editors of these national publications, according to The Guardian.