Google has announced Android's June feature drop, which boasts a myriad of exciting upgrades for phones, tablets, and Wear OS smartwatches. According to the search giant, these recently rolled-out features will help users learn new skills, protect their information, and stay productive at work.

The aforesaid features are usually intended for Pixel phones, but they are eventually added to the entire Android marketplace. On June 1, Google started rolling out seven new features. three of which favour WearOS.

As part of Google's latest Android Feature Drop, the company has announced 7 new features for phones, tablets, and Wear OS smartwatches. These features aren't limited to Pixel devices, either! Here's what's new 👇 pic.twitter.com/tGqR5rVzae — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2023

It is worth noting that this drop has arrived just ahead of Apple's WWDC 2023 event. The Cupertino-based tech firm is expected to announce a slew of new features for iPhone and iPad users at the impending event. In the meantime, let's take a look at what Android's June feature drop has to offer.

Dark web report for Gmail address

Google has added a security feature dubbed Dark web report for US-based Android users. Those using browser-enabled devices including phones and tablets can now run a scan on the Google One website and Google One app to check whether their Gmail address has been compromised.

If your information has been exposed on the dark web, Google will guide you on the action you can take to protect yourself online. Google One members in the US can scan for additional personal information such as their social security number. Moreover, these users can start automatic monitoring.

Google says it is prepping to roll out the dark web report feature to over 20 countries. While details about the exact timeline are still scarce, the company claims it will be "in the coming months."

New widgets for Google News, Google Finance, Google TV

With the latest Android update, Google has added new widgets to Android phones and tablets. You can personalise your home screen with three new widgets. For instance, the Google TV widget on your tablet can serve as a shortcut to accessing entertainment.

Similarly, you can add Google News and Google Finance widgets on your phone's home screen. However, it is worth noting that these widgets are available on devices that boot Android 6 and later.

Improve your vocabulary, comprehension skills

Google is bringing a new reading practice feature within Google Play Books for improving a new reader's vocabulary and comprehension skills. You can try it out by heading to children's ebooks with a Practice badge in Google Play Books.

According to Google, users will be able to "hear the pronunciation of unknown words" and practice mispronounced words. Notably, they will receive feedback in real-time. This feature will be available on Android phones and tablets running Android 8 and later. Regrettably, the Reading Practice feature is currently limited to the US.

New Emoji Kitchen stickers added to Gboard

Emoji Kitchen stickers let you add some fun to your messages. You can remix your emoji into stickers and send them as messages via Gboard. For instance, you can mix the laughing-crying face emoji with a shark to create a laughing crying shark. The feature will let you make your conversations engaging.

Spotify comes to Wear OS

Pixel Watch owners will soon be able to access everything Spotify has to offer. Moreover, those who own another smartwatch (running WearOS 2 or later) can now play their favorite tracks on their wrists with the Spotify app.

Users will be able to toggle playback and use Spotify's DJ to create personalised playlist for them. Aside from this, they can stream podcast episodes and even find a list of their most-played songs directly from their wrist. Spotify is also adding new face complications and tiles.

However, this will initially be available only to users in Ireland, Canada, the UK, and the US. There are no prizes for guessing, these features will be available to Spotify Premium subscribers. Also, Spotify is reportedly planning to use the AI-trained voices of popular hosts to create podcast ads. It will be interesting to see whether this feature will be added to WearOS.

Google Note improvements

Google Keep for Wear OS has been updated. You can now add a tile for a to-do list or a single note to your watch for quicker access. You can browse through your tiles to find your pinned note without needing to pull out your phone. However, this only works on devices running WearOS 3.

Google is rolling out this feature globally. So, it will not be limited to specific regions or countries. Furthermore, the company is also planning to bring its Bard AI to its future Pixel phones, according to an earlier report.

Improvements coming to Google Wallet

Commuters in the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington D.C. can now use Wallet as a ticket. All you need to do is to import your SmarTrip and Clipper cards to Google Wallet and use them via a WearOS smartwatch. Google will probably expand this feature to other cities and services in the coming days. The feature works only on devices running WearOS 2 or later.