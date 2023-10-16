Google has renamed its Camera app, which has been exclusive to Pixel devices. As a result, Pixel owners will now see Pixel Camera instead of Google Camera in their app library.

Moreover, the search giant has changed the app's description in the Google Play Store. The recently renamed Google Camera app's description says: "Never miss a moment with the fully redesigned Pixel Camera."

Google Camera is now Pixel Camera on the Play Store pic.twitter.com/Y0S5stj4y4 — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) October 16, 2023

As per the description, the camera app will come in handy for taking fantastic pictures and videos using features such as Portrait, Night Sight, Time Lapse, and Cinematic Blur.

Google's redesigned Pixel Camera

Despite carrying the same moniker across different Pixel devices, the version of the app will not be the same. For instance, Google Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Fold will get version 9.0. The newly launched Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, will get version 9.1 along with a patch.

It is also worth noting that the new Google Pixel Camera app is available on Android 14-powered devices. The version for Wear OS only works on devices that run Wear OS 3 and above. These devices also need to be connected to Pixel smartphones.

In addition to launching the newfangled Google Camera app, the company has rolled out the native Android 14 share sheet for Google Photos. Now, a Sharing image sheet slides up when you click on the share icon. The top-right corner houses a Modify button that lets you select multiple images to share.

Google Photos gets native Android 14 share sheet pic.twitter.com/oZ06EW5z6Q — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) October 16, 2023

There's a pencil icon in the corner of the selected image. This icon can be used to launch the Markup tool. The carousel below offers a slew of Google Photos actions such as Add to Album, Send in Photos and Create Link.

The next couple of rows provide the Direct Share targets, including the frequently used apps. You can access the entire grid simply by scrolling up. Interestingly, the American tech giant has also highlighted the Pixel 8 Pro features in the Pixel Camera app listing.

Pixel 8 Pro: What does it offer?

To recap, Google unveiled the Pixel 8 series at the recently concluded Made by Google event. The Pixel 8 Pro sports a mammoth 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 1344 x 2992 pixels. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Google Tensor G3 chipset along with a highly competent Immortalis-G715s MC10 GPU.

In the photography department, the phone houses a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera on the back. Upfront, the Pixel 8 Pro features a 10.5MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling. The Pixel 8 Pro, which recently underwent a drop and scratch test also comes with some amazing Pro Controls.