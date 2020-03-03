Consumers who are in the market for a lightweight productivity machine have several options available right now. The iPad Pro with the new iPadOS and Smart Keyboard is great for those who prefer to stay with Apple's ecosystem. Meanwhile, Windows users have Microsoft's Surface series with various models available. Those who prefer Google's Chrome OS can choose from several Chromebook platforms from third-party manufacturers. On the other hand, a premium alternative called the Pixel Slate is currently on sale.

Last year's Black Friday sale saw the Chrome OS tablet drop down to $649, which was already a significant price drop from its usual $999 price tag. Now, Google is offering it as a value-driven bundle, which already includes a Pixelbook Pen and Pixel Slate Keyboard. Moreover, the latter even doubles as a folio cover to protect the screen and rear panel of the device.

Interested buyers can order it directly from the Google Store For $599, which is $50 cheaper than last year's deal, according to The Verge. This Pixel Slate sale is for the model with an 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with an 8-GB RAM. Internal storage is listed at 128 GB, which seems more than enough for the user's files and app downloads.

The Pixelbook Pen that comes with it lets users write, draw, or activate Google Assistant in conjunction with the button press and whatever was highlighted on the screen. It is equipped with Wacom AES technology and supports tilt and pressure features. Construction is notably premium with an aluminium body mixed with a durable plastic grip and button. The tip is made of elastomer and is replaceable. Owners should be aware that it uses a single AAAA battery for power.

As for the Pixel Slate Keyboard, the keys are round, which gives it a distinct style. Moreover, typing is virtually silent using Hush Keys technology. Furthermore, each key is backlit for superior visibility in low-light situations. Unlike the iPad Pro Smart Keyboard, it sports trackpad for on-screen navigation. The Google Pixel Slate packs two front-firing stereo speakers, a fingerprint scanner/power button, and USB Type-C connectors. Once connected to the keyboard case, users can adjust the viewing using the magnetic cover as an integrated kickstand.